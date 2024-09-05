Kinlie Brennise: The Next Household Name in Breakaway Roping
Kinlie Brennise of Craig, Colorado, might not be a household name yet, but after her success in her first year of entering larger pro rodeos including Cheyenne Frontier Days, this cowgirl is proving to everyone she’s right where she belongs.
Growing up in a ranching family, where both of her parents professionally rodeoed, it’s no surprise that roping is where her passion is.
Recently graduating from Tarleton State University and hanging up her purple vest, it’s time for her to start a new adventure as a professional breakaway roper. After learning from some of the best coaches in the collegiate rodeo scene, she’s using this summer to fine tune her time on the ProRodeo road full-time.
She attributes part of her success this season to the mental shift she had earlier this year. Her mental toughness has grown; she’s keeping her head down, not worrying about what other competitors are doing, and most importantly, having fun on the rodeo trail.
She’s proving to herself that she’s put the work in over the last few years and that it’s time to have some fun in the sport she loves. Brennise stated, “I am set up for success. If it’s meant to be it’ll be, and I have prepared myself.”
After four years of bad luck at Cheyenne Frontier Days, she was determined to break her streak and even exceeded her expectations in the process. Roping her wild card calf is what set her up to make her first performance in Cheyenne and her words, “I was hyped.” That hype carried her on to win her quarterfinals and semi-final round, taking her to the short-go, where she placed 3rd in the short go.
During our time sitting down with Brennise, she kept saying that without the support of her family, friends, and long-time mentor, Josh Peek, she wouldn’t have the confidence to keep going and bounce back so quickly after a bad run. This emphasizes how important it is for our rodeo athletes to have support in their corner.
One thing about Kinlie is she’s not afraid to make a mistake if that means going for the win. Challenging herself to push the limits is something that she won’t ever tell herself not to do.
If that causes her to break the barrier, she stated, “Well you went for first, and you can’t be mad about that”.
Finding a positive in everything that she’s experienced this year is what will carry her to accomplish everything she dreams and look back at a memorable summer. As this cowgirl is rounding out her first professional summer run, she’s excited to see what the next few years will bring as she has time to fully devote to her career in rodeo and hopefully qualify for her first National Finals Rodeo Breakaway Roping.