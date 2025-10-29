Knight and Day Race for High-Money Winning Honors at Xtreme Million

Xtreme South Jordan had everyone on the edges of their seats, with the arena record broken multiple times and two cowgirls taking home over $19,000 on the weekend. So far this year, Xtreme barrel races have paid out over $2.6 million. These races are setup so that open barrel racers in any division can earn huge paychecks at a weekend race - giving anyone a shot at this caliber of win.

With an emphasis on the ground and quality of their events, the crew at Burns Events are always striving to make these the best races for their contestants. The amount of money that can be won in a single weekend is life-changing for some of these racers.

According to stats from Xtreme, 84 racers earned over $1,000, 27 earned over $3,000, and five earned over $10,000. With 2,496 total entries and 402 horses, it was over 25 hours of barrel racing action.

In the end, it was Knight and Day making the most of the weekend. Seriously - Jordynn Knight and Edria Day both banked over $19,000 throughout the event. Knight finished the race holding the big check for $19,948 and Day was just behind her at $19,027.

Jordynn Knight Breaking Arena Record

Knight earned 1D checks aboard Heza Swift Spyder (fourth) and Dashing French Belle (seventh) in the Friday Xtreme Open. An arena record-breaking run on Saturday earned Knight and Heza Swift Spyder a second place finish. Dashing French Belle once again came in seventh, clocking a 15.786.

Remaining consistent, Knight placed second on Sunday aboard Heza Swift Spyder with a 15.737 and sixth on Dashing French Belle with a 15.913. She finished third, seventh, and ninth in the Mini Million, adding over $7,000 to her weekend earnings.

Edria Day Takes Top Spot

Day's first 1D win of the weekend occurred in the Friday Xtreme Open. Her 15.825 banked $1,402. She was back in the winner's circle on Sunday, taking the 1D win again aboard Squirt Of Fame, with a jaw-dropping arena record run.

That run claimed the top spot in the Mini Million for $5,752. The duo's 15.825 from Friday also finished in the money in the 1D, earning $908 for 11th.

Day also earned the Friday and Sunday Over N Under 1D wins, the Bonus Bucks 1D win, and the Friday Derby win.

Arena Records

The arena record inside the USU South Bastian Agricultural Center first fell with Jordynn Knight and Heza Swift Spyder clocking a 15.647 on Saturday.

Less than 40 riders later, Hailey Krahenbuhl and Saaul Good took that title with a 15.614.

On Sunday, Edria Day and Squirt Of Fame clocked an incredible 15.596 to become the newest arena record holders in South Jordan.

Recommended Articles