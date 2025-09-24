Last Chance Rodeos: How Athletes Scramble for Final NFR Spots

We are officially on the countdown of the regular season for professional rodeo. Heading into the final days, there are many eyes on the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., which will pay out over $1 million.

While many athletes inside the top 15 qualified for the exclusive rodeo, there are also cowboys and cowgirls who did not secure a spot on the roster. With only 12 competitors in each event roping and riding in Sioux Falls, where will their peers be?

For those who fell short of qualifying for the Cup, there are several key last-minute rodeos that we will be keeping an eye on. Those athletes will have to put in more miles for smaller paychecks, but the hope of an National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification is still alive for many.

Let's take a look at some of the other rodeos to watch as we head into the last weekend of the professional rodeo season and set the roster for the 2025 NFR.

Sheriff's PRCA Rodeo - San Bernadino, Calif.

With three performances September 26-28, this rodeo has $121,000 added. In 2024, a win at San Bernadino helped Carlee Otero clinch her NFR qualification.

Poway Rodeo - Poway, Calif.

With $64,000 added, there will be three performances September 26-27. This rodeo marked another critical win for Otero in 2024.

Kern County Fair and Rodeo - Bakersfield, Calif.

Staying on the West Coast, Bakersfield will host a $32,750 added rodeo.

Young Living's Last Chance Rodeo - Mona, Utah

With $79,750 added, this rodeo in Utah has two performances September 26-27. Mona was the third win in a photo finish for Otero in 2024, showing the importance of this loop of rodeos.

Southern NM State Fair and Rodeo - Las Cruces, N.M.

Moving our way across the country, Las Cruces will have $38,500 added, September 26-27.

Comal County Fair and Rodeo - New Braunfels, Texas

Moving into a set of Texas rodeos, New Braunfels will have $20,000 added.

Gaines County Riding Club Pro Rodeo - Seminole, Texas

With $11,000 added, Seminole will host a rodeo September 26-27.

Buffalo Pro Rodeo Presented by Bill Fick Ford - Buffalo, Texas

Running September 26-27, the $27,000 added event adds another stop for athletes making a loop out of the Texas rodeos in this final weekend.

Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo - Stephenville, Texas

The richest rodeo in the Texas loop during this last weekend of the season, Stephenville has $40,000 added.

Further East

While we anticipate fewer of our bubble athletes looking this far to the eastern part of the country, there are several rodeos happening in this final weekend. Cumberland, Maine, Woodstown Pilesgrove, N.J., and Bunnell, Fla., will wrap up the season on the East Coast.

Other Events

While not technically in the final weekend of the regular season, Pasadena, Texas, will wrap up on Thursday, September 26.

Exclusively for rough stock riders, the first-ever Duel at the Dunes is being held at the Cervi Ranch. With $60,000 added, it will feature the top 20 riders in the World Standings.

