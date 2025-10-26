Late Stallion Sires Winners at the Highest Levels of Roping and Barrel Racing

They say versatility is the greatest attribute of the American Quarter Horse, but after so many years of specialized breeding, some people have begun to wonder... Is the Quarter Horse as versatile as it once was?

Sure, you can find a Quarter Horse bred to do nearly any discipline, but can you find stallions who are siring winners at the highest levels of competition in multiple events?

While there are always outliers - the horse bred for Western Pleasure that excels in Barrel Racing or the horse bred to run on the race track that wins trophies in the show ring - breeding is often fairly definitive.

Few sires can claim that they produce professional rodeo winning offspring in multiple events. Sadly, one of the greatest of our time was lost at just 12 years old. Bred and owned until his passing by Myers Performance Horses, A Smooth Guy (Frenchmans Guy x Docs Movida x Dry Doc) was at the height of his breeding career when a pasture accident ended his life.

As anyone in the breeding game knows, it takes years for a stallion to truly prove themselves and become established as a leading sire. A Smooth Guy showed his dominance right away, with his earliest foal crops winning at a high level and they continue to do so today.

Eight years after his passing, the stunning buckskin stallion is still leaving his mark on the Western industry. The Myers family of St. Onge, S.D., has always placed a focus on horses that could win at the elite level in barrel racing and roping, with "Smoothie" the epitome of that ideal image.

Barrel Racing

Barrel racer Carlee Otero teamed up with a relatively green mare, AM Regina George (A Smooth Guy x Oro Rose x Man In The Money), earlier this summer on the professional rodeo trail. After success her futurity season, "RG" had mostly been sitting in her owner's pasture for a year.

Immediately taking to the rodeo road, RG claimed some of the biggest wins of the season - including the gold medal at the Days of '47 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Running multiple 16s on a standard pattern throughout the remainder of the summer in a wide variety of conditions and setups, RG drew a lot of attention from barrel racers.

Taking a break from the rodeo trail before they head to the NFR, Otero and RG banked the $100,000 win at The Texan Barrel Race recently. During that same weekend, two of RG's brothers were lighting up rodeo arenas in a very different event.

Tie-Down Roping

Myles Kenzy claimed the 2025 Badlands Circuit Calf Roping year-end title aboard his stallion, Heza Smoothie (A Smooth Guy x Shesa Dually x Dual Pep). Kenzy credits "Butterball" for advancing his career the past two seasons and the duo plan to hit more rodeos next year.

J.T. Adamson won the Average riding Lenas Smooth BF Tad (A Smooth Guy x Lenas Last Streaker x A Streak Of Fling). "Tad" was born and raised with the Adamson's, but took on a futurity career in the barrel racing with trainer Samantha Flannery. After winning about $40,000 in the barrels, Tad returned to the roping pen with Adamson.

