Leading Barrel Horse Sire and NFR Qualifier Passes Away Unexpectedly

Today, the western industry was heartbroken by a shocking announcement. National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, leading barrel sire, and legend in his own right, Slick By Design has passed away. Highpoint Performance Horses shared on social media:

"It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we announce the passing of our beloved Slick By Design. Slick changed our lives and the lives of so many that he touched. Slick put us on the map in the barrel horse world and allowed us to travel places and meet amazing people that we would never have met. Thank you, Slick, for the ride of a lifetime, you will be terribly missed. Slick was humanely euthanized on Oct. 2nd 2025, due to complications from laminitis. He was laid to rest in between AQHA Hall of Fame Acadamosby Award and Rods Last Ladybug. A special thank you to all the vets and farriers who went above and beyond for Slick! You all know who you are! He was treated like a king! - Jason and Charlie"

At age 18, Slick was in the prime of his breeding career with offspring headlining results across the country regularly. An $11 million sire, Slick has had an immense impact on the barrel racing industry.

The black stallion by Designer Red out of Dreams Of Blue by Dream On Dancer first found success at futurities and American Quarter Horse Association shows. Slick went on to win over $643,000, earning the 2012 AQHA World Championship in Junior Barrel Racing.

When Slick paired up with Michele McLeod, little did anyone know that history was being written. The duo qualified for the NFR three times, running the fastest time ever clocked by a stallion in the Thomas and Mack (13.48 seconds).

They won some of the biggest professional rodeos in the U.S. and Canada, with Slick's trademark style consistently taking them to the top of the leaderboard.

Although his own performance career was incredible, Slick has become one of the most well-known barrel racing sires in the world. Slicks Lil Amigo is his highest earner, at $428,802.

The Slick By Design colts have dominated at both futurities and rodeos, just like their sire. Ashley Schafer and Fiesta By Design absolutely lit up arenas during the 2024 futurity season. With earnings now nearing $350,000, they took home major titles like the Pink Buckle.

Our most sincere condolences go out to Highpoint Performance Horses, Jason Martin, Charlie Cole, and Slick's many connections. Slick's legacy and impact on the industry will live on for generations.

Recommended Articles