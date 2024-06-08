Legendary Barrel Sire Crosses The $10 Million Mark
There are many great goals amongst barrel racers and barrel stallion owners alike. From the young colts winning futurities to the seasoned pros burning it up in the Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo. The earnings from young guns to the world champions and even the weekend warrior racers all contribute to sire earnings. One of those renowed stallions is the stunning bay roan, A Streak Of Fling.
Sired by the Hall Of Fame race horse, Streakin Six and out of the incredible AAA mare, Moon Fling, speed and fame was surging through A Streak Of Fling's bloodlines. Just this month, June 2024, the stallion crossed over the $10 million mark in offspring earnings.
Here's a look at some of his highest earning offspring.
Fame Fling N Bling, out of The Short Penny (Dash Ta Fame), NFR Qualifier, Owned by Larry Ammons and ridden by Sarah Waguspack, earnings of $779,964.
A Streak Of Rita, out of Jetta Rita (Very Sharp), NFR Qualifeir, Owned and Ridden by Trula Churhcill, earnings of $454,497.
Streakin Easy April, out of Easy April Lena (Doc O Dynamite), NFR Qualifier, owned and ridden by Ryann Pedone, earnings of $297,021.
Fast Flingin Dash, out of Dash Ta Suz (Dash Ta Fame), owned and ridden by Cheyenne Wimberly, earnings of $228,227.
Dollys StreakinBadger, out of TR Dashing Badger (Mr Illuminator), owned and riden by Kyle Lelux, earnings of $205,788.
Without a doubt, A Streak Of Fling will go down in barrel racing history as one of the most influential sires of all time. Proudly owned by The Fulton ranch, the stallion is already the third All Time Leading Barrel Stallion, following close behind Frenchmans Guy at $13 million and Dash Ta Fame is still in the number one spot with over $33 million.
Fulton's have truly showcased this stallion and made certain his offspring had every oppurtunity to win money through the various incentives including - Pink, Riata and Ruby Buckle, Breeders Challenge, The Diamond Classic and Royal Crown just to name a few. This opened up the door to millions of dollars in not only the barrel racing but also roping events. The Fulton family gave all of his offspring a stage to shine on, money to win and history to be made.
A Streak Of Fling's offspring are not slowing down anytime soon, with new future super stars hitting the ground every year it will be thrilling to watch his offspring earnings sky rocket. In stallion paradise, vistiors can see A Streak Of Fling in all of his glory at the Lazy E Ranch stallion station where he stands for a stud fee of $6,500.