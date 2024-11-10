Legendary Horseman and Million Dollar Rider Passes Away at the Age of 72
Bob Avila, the legendary horseman, passed away on November 9, 2024, at the age of 72.
Avila, who was originally from Redwood City, CA, was born into a life of horses. With a father who was a rodeo cowboy and horse trainer and a mother who gave riding lessons and worked at a western store, Avila was destined to find his place in the equine industry. Not only did he find his place, he was a trailblazer for so many others.
With $381,339.94 in National Reining Horse Association earnings and $1,113,022.09 in National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) earnings, Avila is in the NRCHA Hall of Fame, a three-time NRCHA Open Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion, and two-time World's Greatest Horseman, just to name a few.
American Quarter Horse Association Professional Horseman, Quarter Horse Hall of Fame member, and judge of 19 years, Avila was renowned as a versatile horseman. From raising horses to training to showing, and then mentoring others in how to do the same, Avila dedicated his life to his craft.
After 18 years on their ranch in Temecula, CA, Avila had moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where he resided until the time of his death. Like many horseman, despite being in his early 70s, Avila was still very active in the horse world. Not only an exceptional horseman, he was a businessman.
Partnering with Professional's Choice for over 30 years, he created an extensive line of bits and spurs with the company. Through books and videos of his training methods, life, advice, and tips, his methodology and thoughts are some of the most popular and well-known across the industry. Avila had much wisdom to share and wanted to offer that information and opportunity onto the next generations of great trainers and riders.
Not only was he incredible in both the training and show pens, Avila had a special way as a mentor. He was sought after and for good reason. An exceptional coach with so much life experience to share, he could offer something that few others possessed. Countless trainers who went on to incredible success worked with the industry great. Todd Bergen, Andrea Fappani, Clinton Anderson, and John Lyons are just a few of those who spent time with Avila.
We offer our deepest condolences to Bob's wife, Dana Avila, his son, BJ Avila, and his family and friends in this tragic time.