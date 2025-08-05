Theorem Ranch Purchases Famed Cutting Horse Stevie Rey Von
The purchase of such an extraordinary stud marks a historic acquisition, and social media buzzed rapidly when the news broke. This purchase highlights the increasing national focus on Western performance horses.
Next Steps
The Itkins have confirmed the legacy will continue without interruption, and the stallion’s elite breeding team– led by cutting icon Beau Galyen– will remain in place in a press release.
“Beau is one of the best to ever do it,” said Jason Itkin. “It is essential for us to keep Stevie’s team in place as we continue to grow this sport and this legendary stallion’s legacy.”
The Itkins reiterated their commitment to Stevie’s team in a Facebook post on Theorem Ranch’s page, “To everyone who admires Stevie Rey Von, please know that we’re committed to maintaining the excellence you’ve come to expect. Beau Galyean Stallin Station will continue to manage Stevie, ensuring the highest standards of care, breeding, and training remain unchanged.”
The Itkins
On the Theorem Ranch Facebook page, they had a post yesterday shortly after the news broke of the purchase of Stevie Rey Von to introduce themselves. The post started with, “You may have heard some news that brought you to our page, which is exactly why we want to introduce ourselves.”
For the Itkins, this is not just a business venture; it’s a personal matter.
“𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴—𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘮 𝘝𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘺𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘕𝘢𝘱𝘢 𝘝𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘮 𝘙𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘢—𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭. 𝘞𝘦 𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘗𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱, 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘦'𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘰𝘧, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦'𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘗𝘙𝘊𝘈 𝘞𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘊𝘰𝘭𝘣𝘺 𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘭, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘴.”
The Itkins are excited to meet the Western performance horse community as the new owners of Stevie Rey Von.
“I grew up in a small town, and some of my earliest memories are of sleeping under my horse in his stall. That horse was definitely not anything close to Stevie—but to a four-year-old girl, he was everything,” said Kisha Itkin. “My love for horses has only grown over the years. And to now be part of a Stevie’s story—words can’t fully capture what it means to us.”
The couple plans to use their platform to highlight western performance horse sports, as well as the horses, trainers, and riders who make these events so unique. They are enthusiastic about the promising future that lies ahead for Stevie and his exceptional offspring across all the disciplines in which they excel.
Legendary Breeders
The Fults, who reside in Amarillo, Texas, on their 200-acre ranch– Fults Ranch, have become known for their excellence in breeding Western Performance horses. While Alvin and Becky never planned on being stallion owners, they were planning on slowing down and enjoying time with their kids. But they happily embraced the responsibility fate laid on their shoulders as custodians of Metallic Cat.
“Beau (Galyean) had him for sale, and boy, I loved that horse! So, I ended up buying him,” Alvin said on the Fults Ranch website. “We had him double-entered at the NCHA Futurity, but when he kept advancing through the Open go-rounds, I scratched my entry to give him the best chance of doing as much as he could. He went on and won, and the rest is history. I never got to show that horse.”
In 2017, after selling Metallic Cat, the Fults seized the opportunity to purchase Stevie Rey Von, a proven son of Metallic Cat. Their dedication to innovation and commitment to integrity have shaped generations of elite horses, including Stevie Rey and his remarkable offspring.
Stevie Rey Von
Stevie Rey Von is the only living stallion in NCHA open futurity history to be an NCHA Open Futurity champion, sired by an NCHA Open Futurity champion, and to have sired an NCHA Open Futurity Champion. He has over $19 million in foal earnings.
With his elite team still in place and a bold new vision for the future, the next chapter of Stevie Rey Von's legacy is just beginning—and it has never looked brighter.
