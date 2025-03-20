Legendary Stock Contractor and Hall of Fame Member Mike Cervi Passes Away at 88
Wednesday, March 19 the world of rodeo lost a legend in Pro Rode Hall of Fame Stock Contractor, Mike Cervi who passed away at age 88.
Cervi is a household name in the rodeo industry, and it dates back to Mike Cervi's start in the 1950's. The Colorado based man started purchasing rodeo livestock and managing their ranch in Sterling, Colo., and has grown the Circle I brand into the now world-renowned stock contracting company Cervi Championship Rodeo, one of the largest stock contracting companies and rodeo producer in the country.
Cervi supplied some of the greatest livestock in the industry and in both 1983 and 2001 was named the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Stock Contractor of the Year. In 2022 Cervi was named the Legend of Pro Rodeo; just last year he was inducted into the Rodeo Houston Hall of Fame in the 2024 class; and in 2003 he was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The Circle I brand is a fixture at rodeos such as the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo., RodeoHouston, San Antonio Rodeo and Stock Show and of course the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada each year. Cervi Championship Rodeo has produced countless bucking and saddle bronc horses of the year and always has numerous animals performing at the NFR each year.
Mike shared his faith and his passion for the western industry and rodeo with his boys and community. Much of his wisdom is now showcased through his sons, Binion and Chase, as they preserve the family stock contracting business and continue to grow the award-winning program Mike started over seventy years ago.
Mike was preceded in death by his eldest son, Mike Jr. who was married to Sherry Cervi. Cervi is survived by his two younger sons, Binion Cervi (wife Hannah) and Chase Cervi (wife Carley); his sister, Carla Cervi, and his grandchildren, Reagan, Reese, and Clay.
The entire Rodeo on SI staff sends their condolences to the family as they navigate through the loss of a family patriarch that has left an impact on so many in the rodeo industry.