Let's Rock N Roll: Rocker Steiner is Racking Major Wins in 2025
As we watch the 2025 professional rodeo season develop, it has become apparent that there may be no animal more dangerous than a hungry Rocker Steiner. After a freak incident in Round 1 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo left him battling injuries over the next nine rounds, he perservered to finish as the Reserve World Champion. Although the occurrence in Round 1 cost him winning any money in the aggregate, he placed in eight rounds and finished the year with $394,187 in earnings.
Few top athletes would be thrilled to finish second when they have dedicated their lives to getting the win and Steiner is driving for that goal harder than ever. Kicking off his 2025 season with a $65,000 win at RODEOHOUSTON, he followed it with a $100,000 win at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. On April 19, he took another major win at the Battle Born Broncs in Fallon, Nev. Currently sitting No. 2 in the World Standings with $83,854 won, Steiner is headed into the summer run with his fire reignited. We caught up with the electric young cowboy to chat all things life and rodeo.
Steiner shared his challenging start to the 2025 season, "It was pretty brutal coming home and thinking about how close I was. I was beat up and didn't really want to think about rodeo. We went to Fort Worth and San Antonio and no good happened there. Something changed. I don't know if I'm mad or just hungry, but something is different."
Winning RODEOHOUSTON set things in motion and Steiner has continued to ride that momentum. Although it does not count towards the World Standings, his recent win in Arlington was on his priority list. "I've never done great at The American, so that was one I really wanted to show up for and have my game ready," Steiner told us.
At just 21 years old, Steiner is a veteran of professional sports. Bareback riding is his second professional-level career, having competed at the highest levels of wakeboarding from ages 8-14. He explained, "My wakeboarding career really was preparing me for what I'm doing now. There's a lot of great memories. My dad made me work about as hard as an eight year old can! We were on the lake multiple times a day and on holidays and in 30 degree weather."
World Championships might not be genetic, but the work ethic that earns them certainly is, if the Steiners are any indication. His father, Sid, and grandfather, Bobby, each have a gold buckle to their name. "If my dad hadn't done that, I don't know if I would be where I am today. I think when you see your dad work that hard when you're that young, it does something to you mentally," Steiner told us.
Family is big to the Steiners and that isn't lost on the young phenom. He remarked, "My family always has my back and I have a net of support. I know if something fails, they've got me and they'll lift me back up."
Recently, Steiner spoke about a sizable donation he had made to the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. He emotionally shared with us, "Looking back at my life, I grew up with the best family I could ask for and I've always been healthy. I have always had everything I needed. When we went to that hospital, I really didn't understand what it was going to be like. They don't get to play sports, some of them can't even see the sunshine. I know $10,000 isn't a lot of money and I'm planning to do a lot more. I want to look back when I'm older and see that I helped people."