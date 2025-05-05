Lickley and Alvarez Earn Top Honors at Idaho Barrel Futurity in Nampa
The Idaho Barrel Futurity (IBF) in Nampa, April 25-27, offered great payouts in the incredibly tight competition. Several talented cowgirls went home with substantial winnings and 2025 IBF Championships. The Jackie Roeser Memorial Sweepstakes had $3,000 added, the Futurity had $10,000 added, the Maturity had $2,500 added, and the Open had $10,000 added. There were also Future Fortunes, Diamond Classic, and Western Fortunes sidepots.
Futurity
Toria Madsen and Cruzn Hail OnMy Cadi (PCR Pink Cadillac x Sheza Hail OfACorona x Hail Corona) won Round 1 with a 17.369, earning $1,756. Bailey Alvarez and JFive Heres YourSign (Ain’t Seen Nothin Yet x Brookabella x Brookstone Bay) made a speedy run to earn the win in Round 2 with a 17.198.
The win in the Average went to Timi Lickley and Abbey Road (The Goodbye Lane x Zacalo x Tres Seis). Running a 17.688 and 17.238, they earned $1,766 for the win. Jill Atikinson placed second and fourth in the Average on her duo of The Goodbye Lane horses, A Spicy Good Bye (The Goodbye Lane x KR Spice x Ivory James) and Frenchmans Fast Lane (The Goodbye Lane x RR Frenchmans Bella x Frenchmans Phoenix).
Maturity
Anita Ellis and SGL Rico (The Goodbye Lane x Version Blue x Winner Version) made an incredible run at 16.927-seconds to earn the top spot in the first round. In Round 2, Jaime Hinton Anderson and Booker Bordeaux (Tres Seis x Frenchy Ta Dash x Dash Ta Fame) ran a 16.971 for the win. In the Average, it was Bailey Alvarez and Bellas Epic Booker (Epic Leader x Brookabella x Brookstone Bay), running a 17.175 and 17.01. Riding to the Maturity win aboard the maternal half-sibling to her Round 2 Futurity winner, Alvarez had another fantastic weekend in the spring futurity lineup.
Open
Anita Ellis and SGL Rico took the win in the Open 1D on Saturday for an additional $1,964. Jaime Hinton Anderson and Booker Bordeaux won the Open 1D on Sunday, adding $1,889 to their earnings.
Jackie Roeser Memorial 2D Sweepstakes
With a 17.064, Maggie Poloncic and Aint Seen Me Yet took the title for the second year in a row. Earning $2,260, the duo had a great weekend, adding to their earnings in several other races and sidepots. Kimber Malinowski and Justa Bully For Cash ran a 17.133 for second place and $1,867.
Xtreme Mini Million
Kimber Malinowski and Justa Bully For Cash added to their great weekend by winning the top two spots in the Burns Events Xtreme Mini Million sidepot. With a 17.133 and 17.269, she earned $1,769 and $1,357. Maggie Poloncic and Aint Seen Me Yet earned $987 for third place with their 17.274.