Rodeo Daily

Lickley and Alvarez Earn Top Honors at Idaho Barrel Futurity in Nampa

The competition was fierce in Nampa at the Idaho Barrel Futurity.

Teal Stoll

IBF

The Idaho Barrel Futurity (IBF) in Nampa, April 25-27, offered great payouts in the incredibly tight competition. Several talented cowgirls went home with substantial winnings and 2025 IBF Championships. The Jackie Roeser Memorial Sweepstakes had $3,000 added, the Futurity had $10,000 added, the Maturity had $2,500 added, and the Open had $10,000 added. There were also Future Fortunes, Diamond Classic, and Western Fortunes sidepots.

Futurity

Toria Madsen and Cruzn Hail OnMy Cadi (PCR Pink Cadillac x Sheza Hail OfACorona x Hail Corona) won Round 1 with a 17.369, earning $1,756. Bailey Alvarez and JFive Heres YourSign (Ain’t Seen Nothin Yet x Brookabella x Brookstone Bay) made a speedy run to earn the win in Round 2 with a 17.198.

The win in the Average went to Timi Lickley and Abbey Road (The Goodbye Lane x Zacalo x Tres Seis). Running a 17.688 and 17.238, they earned $1,766 for the win. Jill Atikinson placed second and fourth in the Average on her duo of The Goodbye Lane horses, A Spicy Good Bye (The Goodbye Lane x KR Spice x Ivory James) and Frenchmans Fast Lane (The Goodbye Lane x RR Frenchmans Bella x Frenchmans Phoenix).

Maturity

Anita Ellis and SGL Rico (The Goodbye Lane x Version Blue x Winner Version) made an incredible run at 16.927-seconds to earn the top spot in the first round. In Round 2, Jaime Hinton Anderson and Booker Bordeaux (Tres Seis x Frenchy Ta Dash x Dash Ta Fame) ran a 16.971 for the win. In the Average, it was Bailey Alvarez and Bellas Epic Booker (Epic Leader x Brookabella x Brookstone Bay), running a 17.175 and 17.01. Riding to the Maturity win aboard the maternal half-sibling to her Round 2 Futurity winner, Alvarez had another fantastic weekend in the spring futurity lineup.

Open

Anita Ellis and SGL Rico took the win in the Open 1D on Saturday for an additional $1,964. Jaime Hinton Anderson and Booker Bordeaux won the Open 1D on Sunday, adding $1,889 to their earnings.

Jackie Roeser Memorial 2D Sweepstakes

With a 17.064, Maggie Poloncic and Aint Seen Me Yet took the title for the second year in a row. Earning $2,260, the duo had a great weekend, adding to their earnings in several other races and sidepots. Kimber Malinowski and Justa Bully For Cash ran a 17.133 for second place and $1,867.

Xtreme Mini Million

Kimber Malinowski and Justa Bully For Cash added to their great weekend by winning the top two spots in the Burns Events Xtreme Mini Million sidepot. With a 17.133 and 17.269, she earned $1,769 and $1,357. Maggie Poloncic and Aint Seen Me Yet earned $987 for third place with their 17.274.

More Rodeo On SI

feed

Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News