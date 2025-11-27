The Life of a Bachelor: Harrell Wins $100,000 at 2025 $uper$takes

One of the most exciting events of barrel racing throughout the entire year is the Barrel Futurities of America (BFA) World Championships. The one-of-a-kind $uper$takes is for three-year-old horses making their debut in competition. With a $5,000 entry fee and a $100,000 check going to the winner, the stakes are incredibly high.

Leslie Willis has won more BFA $uper$takes titles than anyone in history, but her role in 2025 was a little bit different. Willis experienced a devastating accident earlier this year and had to find new riders for her incredible group of horses, including OE Bachelor Pad.

Sired by Flingin Roses and out of FC Strait Cajun by FC Strait Dallas Fuel, the blue roan gelding clocked in at 15.419 seconds to earn the six-figure payday. Jordan Harrell and OE Bachelor Pad ran in Willis' signature purple and the win came with a rush of emotions for the entire team.

After being narrowly pushed out of the top spot, Jamey Hunt and GBA Buckin Epic earned the title of Reserve Champion for their 15.454.

In 2023, a young (age 22) Elaina McKinney rode TJR Mailbu Eddie to the win in her first-ever $uper$takes and in 2025, she finished third aboard TJR Let It Rock.

In fifth, Jolene Montgomery was riding LD Lemons N Lace, out of NFR mare Famous Lemon Drop. Also finishing inside the top ten were two offspring out of multiple aged event champion VF Chasin Cans. Joy Wargo and Tres Chasin Cans (Tres Seis) finished seventh and Kelsey Treharne rode Winners Chase Cans (Winners Version) to an eighth-place finish.

Modeled similarly to the $uper$takes, the Freshman Slot Race was for four-year-old first timers and paid $28,000 to the winner. Ceri Ward continues to ride a hot streak this year, taking the win aboard Flingin Goodbyes (The Goodbye Lane x Blue Moon Fling).

Cancelling the BFA World Championship

Immediately following the conclusion of these two races, the 2025 BFA World Championship was brought to a grinding halt. With information rapidly developing throughout Tuesday afternoon regarding an EHV-1 outbreak that began at the WPRA World Finals in Waco, Texas, it was confirmed that the virus had spread to the BFA.

Following a confirmed positive test at BFA, the event was stopped. It was recommended that all horses and riders head home to quarantine. At this time, there is no update on whether or not the event will be rescheduled, but BFA shared the following post on November 19:

"We know everyone wants answers. BFA is currently looking at every possible rescheduling option, and we are actively working with the Lazy E to find the best path forward. While nothing is final today, we are committed to finding the fairest solution for everyone."

