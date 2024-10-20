Life is Better with Ice Cream: Resistol Rookie of the Year Océane Veilleux
Each year, one of the most exciting races in professional rodeo is the Resistol Rookie of the Year. This year in the barrel racing, Océane Veilleux absolutely dominated. The 19-year-old cowgirl from St- Alfred, Quebec, Canada had a great winter and did not let up throughout the summer.
Despite an injury to main mount, Heavens Guy “Ice Cream” (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Easy Guys x Holland Ease), that sidelined the palomino powerhouse for the spring and early summer, Veilleux stayed on top of the standings.
Veilleux explained, “It was a great summer. I got Ice Cream back in July and started running him again. He figured out the big patterns really quick. I started riding him a little different at the first barrel and it worked great. I was really proud of him, because he’d never really ran in these big outdoor patterns. He actually loved it and loves them now!”
Winter
The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) encourages limited entry rodeos to utilize qualifying rodeos. Many limited entry rodeos are based on the previous year’s WPRA standings and this can eliminate opportunities for rookies or those who did not rodeo the year prior.
Veilleux took advantage of the qualifiers in 2024, making her way into rodeos like Denver and San Antonio. Nearly $10,000 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo gave her a great cushion in the standings.
The qualifiers are a game changer for rookies like Veilleux. She explained, “It really helped me to get into those big rodeos, because I started the winter pretty strong. I was ahead when Ice Cream got hurt. The other rookies caught up to me, but I was ahead from those rodeos, so that was nice.”
Spring
Veilleux had to pivot quickly with Ice Cream injured and learn a new mount, FrenchMoney To Vegas “Vegas” (French StreakToVegas x Flash Mia Money Red x Honor For Money Red). “I only had Vegas for 3 weeks when Ice Cream got hurt, so we just had to figure each other out,” she reported.
The duo found their stride easily and won the Resistol Rookie Roundup in April, taking home almost $3,000 from the event.
Veilleux is no stranger to working for what she wants and this title is important to her. “When I want something, I really work hard for it and this year, I really wanted Rookie of the Year. I have had my eye on it since I started rodeoing,” she told us.
A New Season Begins
The cowgirl did not let up after the season ended on September 30 either, placing in three rounds and the average of the Texas Circuit Finals. With the ultimate plan of attending pharmacy school, Veilleux relayed that she hopes to keep rodeoing and going out on the road until that begins.
“Of course, making the finals (NFR) would be great too,” she laughed.
While she has learned many lessons this year, Veilleux emphasized the importance of the mental game, “Surround yourself with people that are going to push you. When your mental game isn’t the best, it is really important to focus on that and get it better. It’s 90% of the game, so I’ve really learned that this year.”
Veilleux reflected on her rookie season, “I was watching the girls running last night at the Texas Circuit Finals and my horse did amazing and we were just out of placing. Watching the horses, they’re all amazing and could win the world. Competing against those teams is already a blessing. It has been a fun year, even full of ups and downs. I could never go back to just barrel racing, rodeo has my heart now.”