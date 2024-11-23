LipStick N Stilletos Struts Her Way Right to the Top of BFA Futurity Qualifier
Two rounds have been completed and the top 50 futurity horses have been named at the Barrel Futurities of America in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Horse and rider have two chances to stop the clock and be in the top 50 fastest times to move on to the finals.
Nearly 370 horses ran down the alleyway in each go to allow the cream to rise to the top and in classic BFA style, the horses rose to the occasion.
If you follow barrel racing and rodeo at all, you have seen the team of LipStick N Stilletos and Michelle Alley. They have won at rodeos across the country all year even given the fact that the mare is only four years old. Alley claims that the mare loves the rodeo atmosphere and given her performance record, it would be hard to argue.
The duo certainly loved the setup at the Lazy E Ranch in Guthrie, Okla. as well. Drawing hip number 334, the duo stopped the clock at 15.040 which was the fastest time of the entire futurity. During the finals on Saturday night, Alley will send the talented mare in the pen at number 34.
Everyone's favorite, Kassie Mowry from Dublin, Texas stays on her successful run by earning the second place finish on Goodby Sophie. The gray mare is by The Goodbye Lane and out of Famous Sophie who is by Dash ta Fame. Sophie and Mowry have had a successful futurity year and it was no surprise to see the pair make a stellar run to be 15.090. Mowry will run in the number 14 spot in the finals.
The owner pair of Charlie Cole and Jason Martin brought another winner to the pen with Goldies Last Design. Ridden by Kylie Weast, the bay mare by Slick by Design and out of Nutmeg Gold who is by Bully Bullion, the duo finished the pattern in 15.126. They will be looking for the win on Saturday night with their draw of number 22.
The fourth and fifth fastest horses will run in the same drag on Saturday night. Fans will recognize the rider as we just stated her at number three. Kylie Weast will have her hands full running multiple horses. At number 42, Weast will pilot Goodbye Guys owned by Mary Ellen Hickman. In the qualifying rounds the duo clocked a 15.148 to place them fourth.
At fifth is a fan favorite and nearly household name, Adios Pantalones. Tricia Aldridge is the owner and rider of the beautiful palomino stallion by Tres Seis and out of French Bar Belle who is by Frenchmans Guy. Aldridge has been very vocal and public about their journey this year. Just yesterday, Aldridge celebrated the fact that they have won $400,000 this year in his first year of competition. In Guthrie, Adios stopped the clock like usual in the top set of horses. He rounds out the top five with his 15.182.
Full results and the draw for the finals can be found here.
Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for complete coverage of the finals and winners.