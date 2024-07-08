Lisa Lockhart Welcomes Familiar Mount Back to Arena and Winner's Circle
Rosas Cantina CC, otherwise know as the infamous "Rosa" is no stranger to the pay window. Lisa Lockhart, Rosa's jockey who has a list of wins and rodeo accomplishments miles long including 17 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications, has allowed Rosa some time off in the rodeo arena. Lockhart decided the Greeley Independence Day Stampede would be a good place to bring Rosa back into competition.
"Yes I was nervous for Rosa's & my first run back in months, but she said "I got this" Lisa stated on a social media post with a video attached of her and Rosa winning the first round of the Independence Stampede with a 17.09 second run earning her $3,105.
Lisa is an amazing horseman and jockey and her performance in Greeley showcased her skills. The South Dakota cowgirl ran three different horses in the rodeo and dominated the famous Colorado rodeo.
During Round No. 2 Lockhart chose to be mounted on Promise Me Fame Guys, "Levee" to run a 17.68 pocketing another $155 and punching her ticket into the short round July 3rd.
Surprisingly, Lockhart made another horse change for the short round Wednesday night. Aboard Blazin Ta Betty, Lockhart clocked a 17.28-second run for third in the final round earning another $1,207.
When the dust settled, the multi-talented cowgirl ended up second in the average sending her to the pay window for the third time at the Stampede for her biggest check yet, $3,725. The number 10 ranked lady in the World Standings left Greeley with $8,195 in total.
Lockhart pointed her rig north before they could even get the fireworks sent off in an effort to get to the next rodeo. Headed north to the Calgary Stampede at a chance for a lot more money, Lisa's crew is rocking and ready for their upcoming runs north of the border.