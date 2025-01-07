Lone Star Shootout Barrel Race Pays Out Over $400,000 at Fourth Annual Event
The 4th Annual Lone Star Shootout paid out over $419,000 in cash and even more in prizes this past weekend at the Circle T Arena in Hamilton, Tex. The 5 and Under Futurity had $25,000 added, the 8 and Under Derby had $7,500 added. There was an additional $10,000 added to the Open 5D and $2,500 to the Friday High Roller 3D. Full results can be found here.
Futurity
Round 1
Riley Youngman and Phurious (Fury Of The Wind x Phoebes Phenom) ran a 15.321 for the $3,650 1D win. Pete Oen and Space Cadet (Winners Version x JL Josie Bar) earned the 2D win for $1,153 with a 16.035.
Round 2
It was Ashley Schafer's day, taking the top two spots in the round. Schafer and HP Hotrod (Dash Ta Fame x Rods Last Ladybug) ran a 15.088 to take the $3,650 win by nearly three tenths of a second. This earned them the Reserve Championship in the Futurity 1D Average with a total time of 30.733, for $7,205. They also took the $6,500 win in the 100% Payback Futurity Slot Race.
Schafer jockeyed The Coffee Guy (The Goodbye Lane x Guys Tots N Fries) to a 15.323, which was good for the $2,882 second place check. They also stayed solid in the 1D Futurity Average, placing fourth with a 30.994 for $4,803.
Kelcey McNamee and Silkyman Got Chrome (HM My Guy Got Sparks x Silk Stockin Girl) ran a 15.790 for the $1,153 Round 1 win in the 2D.
Average
Molly Otto and Dashin On Fire (Firewater Ta Fame x Dash To Honor) earned the top spot with a 30.704 on two runs. Their victory was worth $9,126. They also placed second in Round 1 for $2,882 with a 15.364 and third in Round 2 for $2,305 with a 15.340.
Derby
Round 1
It was Dusky Lynn Hall and KD Baby Driver clocking a 15.079 and taking Round 1 of the Derby for $2,349. This also earned them $2,317 for 1D win in the Thursday Mini High Roller. They also earned Saturday's Open 1D win for $4,259.
Round 2
Jordan Driver and TRHeavensIlluminated came back in Round 2 with a 14.915, with a new arena record and the $2,349 victory. Driver's Round 1 time was also good for second in the 1D in the Thursday Mini High Roller, for another $1,895 and second in the Sunday Open 1D for $2,644. She also jockeyed Judge JB Cash to a 15.582 for the $1,390 win in the 2D (and a $3,650 win in the Open 2D).
Average
Driver and "Cyrus" also earned the Derby 1D Average with a 30.081 for $4,698. By JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of TR Dashing Badger, Cryus also won the first Lone Star Shootout Futurity with Molli Montgomery.
The arena record fell more than once this weekend, with TRHeavensIlluminated and Jordan Driver in Round 2 of the Derby and then again by Dusky Lynn Hall and TroubleNvrLookSoGood with a 14.870. They also won the 1D in the Friday High Roller for $4,871 and the Sunday Open 1D for $3,349.