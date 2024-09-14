A Long Fought Season of Xtreme Bulls Ends Crowning the Champion
The opportunities abound for bull riders now with rodeos all across the country, Xtreme Bull events and the PBR give so many choices. Completing the series, 52 events later, the 2024 Xtreme Bulls Tour Champion has been crowned. Let’s look at how the two-night event unfolded in Pendleton.
Bull riders fought all year to secure their spot in the top 24 in the Xtreme Bull standings to take the stage at Happy Canyon and with a payout of $110,000, there’s no telling how this would affect the NFR bubble and who to watch the next few weeks.
The finale was divided into four sections, with each rider getting four bulls to attempt to cover.
A 19-year-old cowboy, sitting No. 8 in the world, riding Five Star Rodeo's Buck Nasty, Jetter Lawrence would leave the arena scoring 87 points crowning him the winner of the first section.
Moving into section two, it would be Cooper James, another 19-year-old cowboy to take the section win. He went for 87.5 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Southern Heat.
One thing that has been seen in abundance this year is the talent of the next generation of bull riders. Between the ages of 18 and 21, they’re proving they have what it takes to write a name for themselves and become a decorated bull rider much like the ones they’ve looked up to.
A bull with only one qualified ride in the last two years which occurred at the Horse Heaven Round-Up just a few weeks ago and a cowboy who's looking to make it back to his first NFR since 2017 would prove to be a dynamic duo here in Pendleton. Trevor Reiste and Blue Magic from Outlawbuckers Rodeo both gave their all for eight second and earned 90.5 points, securing the section three win.
Prime Time, a bull from Wayne Vold who helped Clayton Sellars take the Ellensburg Xtreme Bulls win earlier this month, would be the champion with rider Trey Benton III the section four winner. Going for 90.5 points with an exhilarating ride, it was a fun watch for any bull-riding fan.
A three-time NFR qualifier and a cowboy that's been on the bubble the last two years, Dustin Boquet was the 2024 Xtreme Bulls Finale champion. Boquet scored 260.5 on three head to secure his win here in Pendleton. Leaving with $24,071 and hopefully getting out of the bubble into the top 15, so he can make his fourth appearance at the NFR.
Josh Frost, coming runner-up the last few years as the Xtreme Bulls Tour Champion, would rewrite that during his 2024 season. He’ll be leaving Pendleton as the Tour Champion. Showing that hard work and determination will always take you far.