Longtime California Circuit Finals Rodeo President Passes Away at Age 86
The rodeo aficionado and longtime California Circuit Finals Rodeo president, Johnny Zamrzla, passed away on April 9, 2025. At the age of 86, he left an enormous impact on the things he was so passionate about, including rodeo and his company, Western Pacific Roofing. As president and owner of the company, Zamrzla received numerous awards and recognition throughout his professional career. Known for his leadership and integrity, Zamrzla positively impacted everything he was involved with, from community to business.
Zamrzla loved rodeo and dedicated much of his life to advocating for the sport. From the California High School Rodeo Association to the PRCA, Zamrzla was a huge part of all things rodeo in the state. He loved to work behind the scenes at the California rodeos, preparing for the events and bringing attention to them. With his professional ties, Zamrzla had great connections to help grow and advance the sport.
Zamrzla was a two-time congressional appointee to the White House Conference on Small Business. He also served as a member of the state Senate Select Committee on Small Business. In the state of California, he was appointed by the Assembly Speaker to chair the first committee on the underground economy and unlicensed contractors and was chairman of the Joint Committee on Reform of Asbestos for the Roofing, Flooring, and Pipe Industries.
Serving as the President of the California Circuit since 2011, Zamrzla shared his passion with others and helped shape new advocates for rodeo. Few individuals today can share as selflessly as Zamrzla did for rodeo in his home state, but his bright and positive manner encouraged others to join in on the effort.
Zamrzla was involved in more than just rodeo, also serving on board for the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, and the Antelope Valley Hospital Foundation. He earned multiple community honors throughout his life, recognizing his philanthropic efforts.
Hailing from Lancaster, California, Zamrzla lived on a working ranch with his wife, Pam. A small family service is planned for the Fourth of July. The entire Rodeo On SI team extends our most sincere condolences to Zamrzla's family and loved ones at this difficult time.