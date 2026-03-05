Kilgus Called As Last Minute Replacement for Cinch Timed Event Championship

The week took an unexpected turn when Stephenville, Texas, cowboy, Zane Kilgus, received a last-minute call to replace K.C. Jones in the 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC). According to the Lazy E Arena, General Manager Dan Wall reached out to Kilgus at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

The event is set for March 5-7, 2026, at the Lazy E, in Guthrie, Okla. Cowboys will compete in five rounds of five events: steer wrestling, steer roping, heading, heeling, and tie-down roping. With a grand prize of $100,000, the grueling competition is like no other.

Despite the short notice, Kilgus jumped on the opportunity. A first-time competitor in the "Ironman of Pro Rodeo," Kilgus actively competes in professional rodeo. He has kicked off 2026 with checks in the tie-down roping at major rodeos like the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros - The Tucson Rodeo.

In the release from the Lazy E Arena, Kilgus shared,

“I don’t have everything figured out. All I know is when you get an opportunity like this, you jump on it and you figure out what to do to make it happen. I’m grateful for the chance to try it this year.”

Kilgus, originally from Watsontown, Penn., was born into a rodeo family. His parents train horses and are multi-event competitors, so it is no surprise that Kilgus followed in their footsteps as a strong all-around contender.

A decorated athlete in high school and amateur rodeos, Kilgus earned a scholarship to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO). He qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo each year, competing in team roping and tie-down roping.

He also kicked off his professional career while in college, competing in the First Frontier Circuit. Kilgus has earned tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and all-around titles in his circuit and at the circuit finals.

Although Kilgus has only tripped a handful of steers, the rest of the events fall well within his area of expertise. He reached out to Jake Long, who will serve as his partner in the team roping.

As far as horsepower, he will be relying heavily on "Gus," a horse he and his father, Ned, trained. Although it took some convincing, they were eventually able to purchase Gus, and he has served as Zane's main mount since.

The first performance of the 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship kicks off at 7 p.m. on March 5, and this young cowboy will have the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream, competing alongside the best all-around cowboys in professional rodeo.