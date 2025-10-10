A Look At What's To Come From The Badlands Circuit Finals

The Badlands Circuit Finals officially kicks off this weekend (October 10th through the 12th). This rodeo is sure to be jam-packed with action from some of the best rodeo athletes in the Northern Plains. All year long, these athletes have been battling head-to-head to see who will come out on top, and now compete for a title.

The 51st annual finals takes place in Minot, North Dakota and will showcase the best of the best on the Northern Plains. The top 12 athletes from this area will hit the arena at 7 p.m. Friday night. With great performances to look forward to from bareback riding to bull riding, this rodeo is one you don’t want to miss.

Rodeo Athletes Are Fighting For A Chance To Win Big At The Badlands Circuit Finals

Damian Brennan | Fernando Sam-Sin

In the bareback riding, only $1,000 separates the top two spots. Carson Hildre (No. 2) will be battling Kyle Bloomquist (No.1) for a chance to win the championship. Not to mention Jamie Howlett (No. 3) has a chance at taking home the top spot with only a $2,000 difference from taking No. 1.

Saddle bronc rider Cash Wilson (No. 1) is riding strong into this weekend, with $22,125 to his name he sits $4,000 ahead of the No. 2 rider, Damian Brennan. Although it’s anyone's game there’s a larger margin of difference in season earnings for these riders, meaning those in the lower spots have their work cut out for them if they want a shot at winning.

Jeff Bertus is $20,000 ahead of his opponents in the bull riding, marking him as a fan-favorite to win the finals. Although he sits in the top spot, Mason Moody (No. 3 in the Badlands Circuit standings) is headed to the NFR at No.12, making him a tough competitor for Bertus ahead of this competition, but with only $25,610 it’s unlikely he’ll be able to catch up.

In what might be the closest race of the year, the tie-down ropers will surely be going strong each round. Coming from Volga, South Dakota, Ty Moser has accumulated $27,338 to his standings pile this year. Myles Kenzy is hot on his heels less than $400 back at $26,963.

Both ropers and fans alike can hope that they both draw evenly and that the battle comes down to the very last round to see who will ultimately end up with the year-end title.

Summer Kosel is coming in hot for the barrel racers. Sitting in the No. 1 spot with $22,990, she is just over $1,000 ahead of Lisa Lockhart (No. 2). After those top two spots, there is a steep drop in the next racer. Jessica Routier sits at No. 3 with $16,025 earned this season. Kosel has her work cut out for her if she wants to take the title as Lockhart is headed to the NFR at No. 6 in the world standings.

Round 1 begins Friday night, with Round 2 on Saturday and Round 3 will conclude on Sunday. Each round will showcase these athletes to the best of their abilities as they look to end their season on a strong note and take home the Badlands championship title.

