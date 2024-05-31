Looking at the WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings The Race is On
As we approach the end of May, the Womens Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) barrel racers are gearing up for the chaotic summer run starting in June. NFR Qualifiers like Leslie Smalygo, Kassie Mowry, and Wenda Johnson lit up the winter rodeos landing themselves in the top 3 positions for the 2024 world standings as of May, 24th 2024.
Mowry’s win in San Antonio allowed her to pocket $22,500 as well as the San Antiona Title Back-to-Back. This gives her a good opportunity at a return appearance to the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Mowry has $55,659.96 won landing her 3rd on the board.
Wenda Johnson sits at the No.2 position with a staggering $74,938.77 won at the start of the summer run. She had impressive wins at San Angelo, and Clovis to boost her in the standings. The success Wenda has had in the spring rodeos has boosted her advantage going into the summer and may even lessen the number of rodeos she has to go to insuring a spot at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. As always Wenda and Steal Money (Mo) will be a fun team to watch during the remainder of the 2024 season.
Smalygo ran the fastest time of Rodeo Houston with a 14.32 where she secured over $50,000 in prize money and rocketing her to the no.2 position in the WPRA World standings. With her recent win at Claremore, Okla. and a check at Fredonia, Kan., Leslie took over the No. 1 spot on the board with a total of $75,576.05.
As the summer rodeos heat up you cannot count anyone out. Just over twenty thousand separates Megan McLeod-Sprague in fifteenth with $31,956.36 and Abby Phillips in the 4th position with $54,006.76.
It will be an exciting race to follow as there are some surefire competitors coming up the ranks in the top thirty. No one is safe with Paige Jones sitting in the sixteenth position, as well as many other NFR Qualifiers such as Stevi Hillman, Jessica Routier and Brittany Tonozzi climbing the ranks.
With many rodeos left in the season we can expect to see several leaderboard shifts throughout the remainder of the 2024 season. It will be an interesting year considering all the amazing horsepower and talented women competing for their chance to run under the bright lights of Vegas this December.
World Standings as of May 30, 2024
1. Leslie Smalygo Skiatook, OK. $75,576.05
2. Wenda Johnson Pawhuska, OK $74,938.77
3. Kassie Mowry Dublin, TX $55,659.96
4. Abby Phillips Marshall, TX $54,006.76
5. Ashley Castleberry Montgomery, TX $54,001.51
6. Lisa Lockhart (G) Oelrichs, SD. $51,616.87
7. Sara Winkelman Big Lake, MN $48,735.43
8. Shelley Morgan Eustace, TX $47,578.74
9. Jymmy Kay Cox (G) Ruidoso Downs, NM. $45,650.51
10. Sissy Winn Chapman Ranch, TX $45,605.96
11. Emily Beisel Weatherford, OK $44,016.40
12. Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX $40,621.60
13. Tiany Schuster. Krum, TX. $39,927.76
14. Dona Kay Rule Minco, OK $33,899.91
15. Megan McLeod-Sprague (G) Marsing, ID $31,956.36