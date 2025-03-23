March Madness Rodeo Style: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Top 10 Finalized
The Finals of RODEOHOUSTON will be incredible to watch and we cannot wait to see who emerges victorious. The winner in each event will ultimately walk away with $65,000 and not only is that kind of money a huge boost to a rodeo athlete's position in the World Standings, it could be life changing.
Throughout the tournament-style rodeo, each athlete has competed in three rounds in their Super Series. The top four money earners in each Super Series then moved on to one of two Semi-Finals Rounds. The top four competitors in each Semi-Finals earned a spot in the Finals, while the bottom six went to one of two Wild Card Rounds. The winner of each event in each Wild Card also moves on to the Finals. With the second Wild Card wrapping up on Saturday afternoon, the field is set for Championship Sunday's Finals.
From each field of 10 contestants in the Finals, the top four will immediately return for the Shootout Round, where ultimately the champions will be crowned and awarded $65,000.
* designates Wild Card qualifiers, + designates Super Series winners, and ~ designates Semi-Finals winners.
Tie-Down Roping
The 2011 champion, Shane Hanchey; 2022 champion, John Douch; and 2023 champion, Riley Webb, will all return to the Finals. Will one of these cowboys add a second RODEOHOUSTON title to their long list of accomplishments? Riley Webb has dominated, winning his Super Series and Semi-Finals. Tuf Cooper rallied, after winning his Super Series, but having to return in the Wild Card, which he then won.
Marty Yates
Blane Cox
John Douch
Riley Webb + ~
Tuf Cooper + *
Shane Hanchey
Cory Solomon *
Zack Jongbloed ~
Kincade Henry +
Riley Pruitt ~
Bareback Riding
A rare opportunity for the cowboys of the bareback riding, where none have yet earned a championship at RODEOHOUSTON. They all stand a chance to add their name to that list in the Finals. Clay Jorgenson has had a standout performance, winning his Super Series and Semi-Finals.
Clay Jorgenson + ~
Jess Pope
Sam Petersen *
Dean Thompson +
Orin Larsen
Bradlee Miller
Rocker Steiner
Cole Reiner
Mason Stuller *
Mason Clements ~
Saddle Bronc Riding
What a talented group of saddle bronc riders fans will get to watch in the Finals. Two Wright brothers will ride, as well as multiple other National Finals Rodeo qualifiers. The 2024 champion, Damian Brennan, has the chance to defend his title and earn back-to-back wins. Ben Andersen won his Super Series, followed by a win in the Wild Card, so he is on a hot streak on Houston.
Statler Wright ~
Damian Brennan
Ryder Wright +
Ben Andersen + *
Layton Green
Kolby Wanchuk
Weston Patterson + *
Logan Hay ~
Zac Dallas
Chase Brooks
Team Roping
Out of this outstanding group of team ropers, none have claimed the coveted RODEOHOUSTON championship. It is any team's game in this event with so many variables, but all of these ropers have a chance to add this huge win to their resume.
Jake Smith and Douglas Rich
Lightning Aguilera and Patrick Smith *
Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves ~
Derrick Begay and Colter Todd
Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp
Clay Smith and Coleby Payne ~
Erich Rogers and Kollin Von Ahn
Coy Rahlmann and Cole Curry *
Dawson Graham and Dillon Graham
Clint Summers and Paul Eaves
Steer Wrestling
Former World Champion and RODEOHOUSTON's 2017 champion, Tyler Waguespack along with 2023 champion, Dalton Massey will be battling for a second RODEOHOUSTON title. Waguespack has had a great rodeo thus far, winning his Super Series and Semi-Finals.
Tyler Pearson
Stephen Culling ~
Eli Lord +
Tucker Allen *
Ty Erickson ~
Ryan Shuckburgh +
Tyler Waguespack + ~
Dalton Massey *
Holden Myers
Cash Robb +
Barrel Racing
It will be an exciting barrel race, without a doubt. Leslie Smalygo is undefeated so far and will be looking to defend her 2024 championship. The competition will be stiff, with two-time RODEOHOUSTON and World Champion Jordon Briggs also on the roster. Four of five Super Series winners are returning, including Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, who nearly swept her set. Don't overlook Michelle Alley who clocked one of the fastest times of the entire rodeo through the second Wild Card.
Leslie Smalygo + ~
Summer Kosel +
Jordon Briggs
Kassie Mowry ~
Jamie Olsen
Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi +
Acey Pinkston
Emily Beisel +
Hailey Kinsel *
Michelle Alley *
Breakaway Roping
As with many major rodeos, breakaway roping is still relatively new to RODEOHOUSTON and few have yet to claim the title. Jackie Crawford earned the championship in 2024 and is back to see if she can repeat that effort. Shayla Hall had to earn her spot into the Finals through the more difficult path - an extra run in the Wild Card. Undeterred, she followed the win of her Super Series with a win in the Wild Card.
Beau Peterson
Kendal Pierson *
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged +
Joey Williams +
Cheyanne McCartney
Taylor Munsell
Jackie Crawford +
Rickie Fanning
Shayla Hall + *
Bradi Good
Bull Riding
We will see some great matchups in the bull riding in the finals. Wacey Schalla and Stetson Wright have been battling for the top spot in the World Standings and Schalla is on fire in Houston, having won his Super Series and Semi-Finals. Wright has a title to defend - having won the championship in 2022.
Jackson Ward *
Jordan Spears
Hayes Weight *
Mason Moody +
Tristen Hutchings + ~
Luke Mast
Wacey Schalla + ~
Stetson Wright
Lane Vaughan
TJ Gray