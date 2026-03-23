March Monday Mashup Features Trio of Texas Rodeos and Action in Arizona

Although most of the focus was on the Texas Swing over the recent weekend, including RODEOHOUSTON and Rodeo Austin, it was a massive weekend in professional rodeo across the country.

Southeastern Livestock Exposition - Montgomery, Ala.

Tyler Waguespack | PRCA

The World Champions came to play in Montgomery. Tyler Waguespack claimed the steer wrestling championship with a 3.8-second run. Stetson Wright earned the All-Around Cowboy title, tying for fifth in saddle bronc riding and placing third in bull riding.

Canadian barrel racer Blake Molle continued her recent heater, winning the barrels by one-tenth of a second and banking $4,215. Molle is currently No. 16 in the World and could be heading to her first National Finals Rodeo in 2026, with the hot streak she has been on.

Roots N Boots Queen Creek Pro Rodeo - Queen Creek, Ariz.

Jana Bean | Fernando Sam-Sin

Barrel racer Jana Bean has been unstoppable at the winter rodeos in Arizona, with a recent win in Scottsdale, as well as checks at Yuma and Buckeye. She added another win to that list, with a 16.59 in Queen Creek. Breakaway ropers Camela Haalilio and Ryland Lufkin tied for the top spot with matching 2.1-second runs.

Lake Havasu Stampede - Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Jordan Bassett | Fernando Sam-Sin

The Turquoise Circuit is known for its impressive group of rodeo athletes. Evan Betony claimed the win in the bareback riding, scoring 80.5 points on Macza Pro Rodeo's Montana Cat. Team ropers Wawa Ben Jr. and Brandon Ben, and Zack Engelhart and Stone Lopez tied for the win with 5.3-second runs.

Barrel racer Jordan Bassett has earned checks at several major rodeos this winter, with a new horse in her string. The duo claimed the win in Lake Havasu City, as well as a second-place check in Queen Creek, earning $2,755 between the two rodeos. Tara Seaton also had a solid weekend, finishing third in Lake Havasu City and tying for third in Queen Creek.

A Trio of Texas Rodeos

Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo

Bareback rider Lane McGehee had a great weekend, claiming the win in Goliad, as well as a second-place check in Mercedes. He banked $4,587 for the two rides.

Statler Wright earned the saddle bronc riding win, as well as a check in Mercedes, for a lucrative weekend in Texas.

Barrel racer Tayla Moeykens absolutely dominated this trio of rodeos. Earning the win in Goliad and finishing second at both Mercedes and Buffalo, she earned $7,170 on the three runs.

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo

Sydney Graham and her stallion, Dupont First, claimed their first pro rodeo win in the barrel racing with a 15.55-second run, earning $4,852.

Jordi Edens-Mitchell was the only breakaway roper to go sub-two seconds in Mercedes. Her speedy 1.9 earned the $5,156 victory.

Buffalo Pro Rodeo presented by Bill Fick Ford

Three-time NFR Average Champion Brody Cress claimed his second pro rodeo victory of 2026 in Buffalo, with an 85.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Salty Scarlet.

Tristen Hutchings topped the bull riding with a score of 86 points, claiming the $3,795 payday.