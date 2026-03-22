Trio of Reigning Champions Dominate Dramatic RODEOHOUSTON $65,000 Championship

When die-hard, never-miss-an-event rodeo fans say they have never seen such a performance, that describes something pretty incredible. The Championship Round of RODEOHOUSTON brought that level of drama to reality on Saturday afternoon.

Four athletes from each of two Semi-Finals, as well as one from each Wild Card, competed in the Finals. The athletes with the four highest scores or fastest times advanced to the Shootout, where the champions were determined.

Bareback Riding

Rocker Steiner in the Championship Round | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Reigning World Champion and RODEOHOUSTON Champion, Rocker Steiner, made his way through Super Series II, won his Semi-Finals, all the way to the Shootout, where he defended his title. As the last cowboy to ride, in a rematch with Calgary Stampede's Disco Party, he is now a two-time RODEOHOUSTON champ.

1. Rocker Steiner, 90.5, $65,000

2. Bradlee Miller, 89.5, $30,000

3. Wacey Schalla, 89, $20,000

4. Jess Pope, 87.5, $10,000

Steer Wrestling

Holden Myers | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

The biggest win of Holden Myers' career came on Saturday afternoon, when he bested the field by four-tenths of a second, claiming the massive payday. Myers knew what it took to be fast in NRG Stadium, after earning a round win in Super Series III and splitting the win in Semi-Finals 2.

1. Holden Myers, 4.0, $65,000

2. Mike McGinn, 4.4, $30,000

3. Don Payne, 14.1, $20,000

4. Dalton Massey, 14.3, $10,000

Team Roping

Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman’s winning run | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman hit their stride in NRG Stadium in Super Series IV, where they earned a round win. They squeaked into the Championship Round, placing fourth in Semi-Finals 1. The first team to run, the duo took an early lead that could not be caught, claiming the $65,000 payday by one-tenth of a second.

1. Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman, 4.6, $65,000 each

2. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 4.7, $30,000

3. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Curry, 5.4, $20,000

4. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 9.3, $10,000

Saddle Bronc Riding

Stetson Wright | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

It was a busy day for Stetson Wright, who rode six bucking animals within a few hours. He qualified for the Shootout in both of his events: saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Stetson Wright and Shorty Garrett were the last two cowboys to ride in the Shootout, tying with 89 points. In Houston, that means a ride off. Ultimately, Wright prevailed and claimed the win.

1. Stetson Wright, $65,000

2. Shorty Garrett, $30,000

3. Kole Ashbacher, 88, $20,000

4. Kade Bruno, 86.5, $10,000

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Another reigning World Champion and RODEOHOUSTON Champion came into Saturday's competition ready to defend his title. Riley Webb has already set so many records in his young career, and he added another to that list in Houston. With an unbelievably fast 6.5-second run, he shattered the arena record and claimed the title once again.

Note: Shane Hanchey was the first cowboy to rope in the Shootout, breaking the arena record with his 7.2-second run. Kincade Henry's 7.3 was briefly the second-fastest run ever made in NRG Stadium. Then, a three-time World Champ and three-time RODEOHOUSTON winner entered the chat. Riley Webb was the last athlete to rope, obliterating the record by seven-tenths of a second.

1. Riley Mason Webb, 6.5, $65,000

2. Shane Hanchey, 7.2, $30,000

3. Kincade Henry, 7.3, $20,000

4. Brushton Minton, 18.0, $10,000

Barrel Racing

The incomparable Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye capturing their second consecutive RODEOHOUSTON Championship | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

The highest-money-earning barrel racer of all time completed the trio of reigning World Champions and RODEOHOUSTON Champions who took home back-to-back titles on Saturday afternoon. Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye ("Jarvis") have proven that NRG Stadium is the dream setup for the dream team.

Mowry clocked three of the four fastest runs of this year's event, including a 14.09. The 2024 and 2025 World Champion now has three RODEOHOUSTON titles (2017, 2025, 2026) to her name, on two different horses, as well as a Reserve Championship (2022).

1. Kassie Mowry, 14.19, $65,000

2. Hailey Kinsel, 14.22, $30,000

3. Latricia Duke, 14.32, $20,000

4. Summer Kosel, 14.41, $10,000

Breakaway Roping

Hali Williams | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Hali Williams claimed her first RODEOHOUSTON Championship after narrowly qualifying for Saturday's competition. Williams tied for fourth place in a tight Semi-Finals 2, but she knew what it would take to be fast in the unique setup in Houston. She claimed a round win in Super Series IV, and as the first cowgirl to rope in the Shootout, Williams put it all on the line.

1. Hali Williams, 2.6, $65,000

2. Taylor Munsell, 3.8, $30,000

3. Rylee A George, 4.4, $20,000

4. Macy Young, 12.4, $10,000

Bull Riding

Jake Gardner | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

A last-minute replacement in the rodeo, Jake Gardner may have been competing on short notice, but his performance was flawless in Houston. He began the rodeo in Super Series I, where he covered all three of his bulls and earned the win. Gardner was not done winning yet, also claiming the top spot in Semi-Finals 1.

In the Shootout, all four cowboys bucked off their first bull. Another group was brought in, and the cowboys each drew a second matchup. Gardner was the only cowboy to cover his bull, scoring 86 points and leaving RODEOHOUSTON as the 2026 Champion, nearly $75,000 richer.

1. Jake Gardner, 86, $65,000

No other qualified rides