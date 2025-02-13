Meet 2024 PRCA Reserve World Champion Bareback Rider, Rocker Steiner
Rocker Steiner
Rodeo on SI was able to catch up with one of the more flamboyant and fun personalities of rodeo, the young gun, Rocker Steiner. A third generation professional cowboy, Steiner's father and grandfather are World Champions in the steer wrestling and bull riding, respectively.
Not only does Steiner have the personality of an entertainer, he is electric in his bareback riding. With an all-or-nothing style, Steiner goes at each horse full on, every time. His late season performances boosted him into the top position in the World Standings, headed into the NFR. Following a freak incident in Round 1, where a metal buckle caught Steiner in the head and knocked him out briefly, he battled back throughout the next nine rounds.
For a young cowboy who tends to take a lot of heat from the "keyboard warrior" section on social media, there was a lot of wisdom in our brief conversation. He left a lasting impression with what he said about his friends, in question No. 4 below. Rocker, keep on rockin. It's an experience and brings a lot of enjoyment watching you ride.
- 2024 Season Earnings: $394,187
- Hometown: Weatherford, Texas
- 2024 Season Ranking: 2
- NFR Qualifications: 3 (2022-2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you rode in 2024?
Top Notch (owned by Pickett ProRodeo) in San Antonio. He's a big, strong horse. I have been on a lot of great ones this year, but that's such a big, cool looking one, it's hard not to pick him.
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
I would love to get on Disco Party of Calgary's.
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
Probably riding bulls. My granddad was a World Champion, so I'd have someone to learn from. I feel like after the whistle, I make some pretty good bull moves.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I look up to a lot of people from Ty Murray to Larry Mahan to Tim Kennedy, my dad (Sid Steiner), my uncle, my granddad (Bobby Steiner), Cowboy Cerrone. I have a lot of friends that are heroes of mine. I'm blessed, I might not have all the friends in the world, but I have the best friends in the world. Not many people can look up to their friends. My traveling partners that are just a couple years older than me are my heroes.
5. What brand of rigging do you use?
Barstow, greatest riggings ever. I have always ridden a Pro Flex High Lift.
6. Favorite restaurant?
Steiner Steakhouse in Austin, Texas. If someone else owned it, it would still be my favorite. Nothing tops it!
7. Favorite movie?
Young Guns
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Go hunting. I like to bow hunt hogs. Me and my buddies will hunt coyotes at nighttime too and that's pretty fun, but my favorite is definitely stalking hogs with my bow.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Definitely a toss up between MMA and boxing. I like watching college football, but mainly the combat sports.
10. What was your biggest win of 2024?
It's hard to say - Fort Worth and San Antonio were up there. Fort Worth, probably, because I was undefeated. We figured out exactly how much money you could win there, which was $28,000. I didn't win Sioux Falls (the Governor's Cup), but that put me first in the World Standings.
11. Do you do anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I just work as hard as I can, no special diet or anything. I just live my normal life. You're in Vegas for 10 days, so I try not to change too much. I live like I do in the middle of the summer run, but get in better shape. Just trying to make yourself crave it is more important than anything.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
If you're even 10 seconds late, you get fined a lot of money!
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
It depends on how I'm feeling. I have only ridden one horse so far, but I feel ready. I might get on 1-2 more. My riding has matured and I feel ready right now. I think bareback riding is 95% mental.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
Sometimes I am, sometimes I'm not. Definitely no hat on the bed. If I put on a new shirt and win the round, I will wear that shirt until I lose. In the summer, if my hat is really beat up and looks terrible, it's because I'm riding good and I won't change the hat. If I have a really dirt shirt and a messed up hat, it means we're winning.
15. Do you have any pre-ride rituals?
I listen to really loud music and take a lot of caffeine, pretty much make myself wanna run through a wall on the inside. On the outside, I just get really hilarious. Sometimes Metallica or Slipknot or Toby Keith, I'm not a one genre guy. If I have a lot of caffeine, I think jazz could get me fired up. I drink a Red Bull and then take Bucked Up and eat a Snickers.