Meet the Three Horses Dominating 2025 Nutrena Tie-Down Roping Awards

There is no cowboy talented enough to make a living in professional rodeo without an equally talented partner that backs into the corner with him every single time. The horsepower that is seen in the arena is some of the best in the western industry in general, but especially with those winning night after night on the Cowboy Channel.

At the end of the regular season (October 1), polls are opened for contestants to vote on horses around the PRCA as the 2025 Nutrena Horse of the Year. The top three who helped many to the NFR and cashed countless checks have officially been named, and one comes as no surprise- Riley Webb's.

Top-Three Calf Horses this Year

1. Marked Up Cat "Rudy" 2013 Gelding by Metallic Cat Rudy is the lone horse on this list that was only ridden by one man (who is also his owner)- Webb. That isn't an anomaly by any means, and it is justifiable as Rudy helped Webb set the single-season earnings record this season, $305,132. There isn't enough time or space on the page to talk about Webb's accolades from this year alone, but none of that is possible without Rudy.

2. Haidas Texas Jewel "Bird"- 2018 Gelding by South Texas Acre A pair of Texas cowboys could be frequently seen on Bird- Tanner Green (owner) and Quade Hiatt. Both finished inside the top-25 in the world standings as Hiatt finished in the heart breaking No.16 spot when the clock wound down on his season. While the NFR is always the goal for these guys, it is hard to ignore the success that the two had aboard this top talent.

3. Daddys Shiner Cat "Peso" 2011 Gelding by Shiners Black Cat- In the tie-down roping, it isn't uncommon that guys will ride a few different horses and it is even less uncommon to not see Logan Bird's in a short round with multiple guys. All year long, from the '24 NFR to RODEOHOUSTON to the Calgary Stampede, it was easy to spot his little buckskin; whether it was himself, Ty/Joel Harris, Kyle Lucas, or Shad Mayfield, someone was on Peso.

Peso just won the regular season earning title for the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association while both Harris Brothers, Mayfield, and Lucas are heading to the NFR. Surely not all will be on him, but it is a winnable bet to guess somebody is.

There is a lot to be excited about with someone's personal accolades, but any horse owner would say an award like this takes the cake. This is arguably one of the highest personal achievements someone can win. Congratulations to everybody who is involved with any of these three horses, as we all know, it takes a village!

