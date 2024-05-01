Minton Strikes Gold at the Historic Gold County Pro Rodeo
For more than 90 years, Auburn, Calif., has hosted the Gold County Pro Rodeo, joining the PRCA in 1979. This year, the rodeo took place April 26-28, where top athletes competed.
Produced by The Rosser family of Flying Y Rodeo Company, the popular events draw big audiences. With dummy roping contests, food trucks, shopping, and, of course, rodeo action, the Gold County PRCA is a fan favorite. The historic town of Auburn is known for its Gold Rush history and is referred to as a historical landmark.
Brushton Minton has continued to etch his name on leaderboards across the country. In 2023, he qualified for his very first National Finals Rodeo in the tie-down roping. He also ended last year as No. 7 in the PRCA all-around ranks. The 25-year-old shows no signs of slowing down as he hopes to make his second NFR appearance this year.
Currently, Minton is second in the PRCA all-around standings with $38,249.65 won. He competes in tie-down roping, team roping and steer wrestling. He is closing in on the No. 1 man, Marcus Theriot, who has $43,550.07. Brushton is also sitting at No. 9 in the PRCA tie-down roping.
At the Gold County Pro Rodeo this year, in a display of unparalleled skill, Minton outshone the field and captivated audiences with his dominating performances in not one but three events.
Brushton placed fourth in steer wrestling with a time of 4.9 and tied for second in tie-down roping with Chase Webster with a time of 9.2. He also competed in team roping. With his combined earnings, he added $2,784.00 to this year's winnings and took home the coveted all-around title.
Other big names were seen on the leaderboard in Auburn, including the 2023 World Champion bareback rider Keenan Hayes, who took home the bareback riding title at Gold County.
2024 Gold County PRCA Results:
All-around cowboy: Brushton Minton, $2,784, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Keenan Hayes, 86 points on Rosser Rodeo's No. 873, $1,906; 2. Colton Clemens, 83, $1,462; 3. Zack Brown, 82.5, $1,080; 4. Clayton Biglow, 81.5, $699; 5. Jade Taton, 81, $445; 6. Dean Thompson, 80.5, $318; 7. Tristan Hansen, 77, $254; 8. Lucas Samaniego, 76, $191.
Steer wrestling: 1. Olin Hannum, 4.1 seconds, $1,903; 2. (tie) Jacob Edler and Dalton Massey, 4.4, $1,530 each; 4. Brushton Minton, 4.9, $1,158; 5. Jace Melvin, 5.0, $910; 6. Colin Wolfe, 5.1, $662; 7. (tie) Kyler Dick and Gus McGinn, 5.8, $290 each.
Team roping: 1. Choc Westcott/Clinton Groff, 4.1 seconds, $1,930 each; 2. Dallas Owen/Dylan Dishion, 5.5, $1,678; 3. Marcus Battaglia/Todd Hampton, 5.7, $1,426; 4. Blake Hirdes/Mike George, 5.8, $1,175; 5. Casey Thomas/Wyatt Thomas, 6.0, $923; 6. Cade Bray/Garrett Busby, 6.9, $671; 7. Jason Stewart/JP Pitassi, 7.0, $420; 8. Trey Blackmore/Whip Peterson, 10.6, $168.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Wade jay Stansfield, 81.5 points on Flying U Rodeo's Let's Party, $1,974; 2. Q McWhorter, 80.5, $1,513; 3. Allen Boore, 79.5, $1,119; 4. Trent Burd, 77, $724; 5. (tie) Jordan Iker, Chance West and Cash Wilson, 76, $351 each; 8. (tie) Lefty Holman and Tyrel Roberts, 72, $99 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cody Stewart, 8.9 seconds, $2,021; 2. (tie) Brushton Minton and Chase Webster, 9.2, $1,626 each; 4. Colton Farquer, 10.0, $1,230; 5. Tom Crouse, 11.0, $967; 6. Chant DeForest, 11.2, $703; 7. Cole Dodds, 11.8, $439; 8. Rial Engelhart, 12.2, $176.
Bull riding:* 1. Colby Demo, 84.5 points on Rosser Rodeo's Tom Cat, $3,948; 2. Cody Russell, 71, $3,432; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).