Money Mayfield Chasing Another World Title in 2025 After Being Cleared by Doctor
For the entirety of his 2024 rodeo season, Shad "Money" Mayfield was competing in pain due to an extreme injury in both hips. As a tie-down roper, his hips are especially important to be at full function. Mayfield showed amazing determination, fighting through and roping outstanding all year long. He had a standout regular season, breaking the single-season earnings record. At the National Finals Rodeo, he just came short of the World Championship in the tie-down, but did come out on top for the gold buckle in the All Around.
Following such a feat in 2024, fans expected Shad to take a year off as surgery was initially planned to address his hip injuries. However, when 2025 season came around, Mayfield kept roping, and stayed at the top too. Before Rodeo Houston and Austin began, Shad made a social media post with an injury update.
He said, "After meeting with Dr. Thomas Byrd, Team Orthopedic Surgeon for the Tennessee Titans, I’ve been reassured that, with the proper maintenance, I’ll be able to continue this rodeo season without surgery."
This was great news for Money Mayfield fans, and for the 6-time NFR qualifier who is chasing his third world title this year. Dr. Thomas Byrd, a hip specialist at the Nashville Hip Institute with 30 years of experience in sports medicine, was an excellent choice for Mayfield’s case. Known for his non-surgical approach, Dr. Byrd aligned perfectly with Mayfield's goal of avoiding surgery while continuing to rope.
Though faced with challenges, Shad has not slowed down the winning. Currently (As of March 22), Mayfield sits No. 2 on the leaderboard in the tie-down roping with over $65,000 won. The 2024 World Champion, Riley Webb holds down the top position after his impressive win at RodeoHouston. Kincade Henry is in the third spot with over $51,000 to his credit so far.
The season is just getting started, but it is safe to say that Mayfield has his eyes on the gold per usual, and is already well in the race. His resilience is proven strong as he remains one of the greatest in the game.