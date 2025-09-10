Monk and Seis Martinis Claim Second Ruby Buckle Futurity Championship

The Ruby Buckle East moved to Perry, Georgia, in 2025 and the competiton in the futurity and derby was electric. The runs continue as the open racers take over for the weekend, but the aged events saw fast times and huge payouts.

Derby

Round 1

Sydney Graham of Abilene, Texas, rode Dupont First, a six-year-old stallion by Duponte and out of First Fervor by First Down Dash to a speedy 14.710 to take a dominating lead in Round 1. They earned $6,376 for the round win.

Duponte passed away at just six years old, but was bred in the legendary program of AQHA Hall of Famer, Bobby Cox. Duponte won nearly $1 million on the racetrack and Dupont First is a product of Cox’s breeding program.

SmoothDash Ta Heaven (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Jets Smooth Lady x Pepto Honor Jet) and Marlena Williams clocked a 15.464 to claim the 2D win for $3,000.

Ashley Schafer earned 1D checks on two horses. Goldies Last Design finished fifth and Famous Cash Can came in tenth.

Leading barrel stallion Slick By Design sired two 1D money-earners: Goldies Last Design and Shady Slick with Joao Leao (ninth). Another sire appearing twice in the top 10 of the 1D was The Goodbye Lane. The Goodbye Guy and Blaise Wheeler finished second and Good Things Comin and Brandon Cullins placed sixth.

Round 2

Running a 14.662, Natalie Stephens and Firewaters Fortune (Tres Fortunes x Happy To Run Em x FireWaterOnTheRocks) topped the round. Shortly after the announcement of NFR qualifier DM High Roller’s retirement, his maternal brother earned the win in Perry.

Graham and Dupont First were consistent, clocking a 14.802 to finish second in the round.

UnTresABell, a full brother to Adios Pantalones (Tres Seis x French Bar Belle x Frenchmans Guy), placed third with rider Lilli Hayes. Another Tres Seis daughter, Felice Seis, was right behind him in fifth ridden by Bret Monroe.

Both Good Things Comin and The Goodbye Guy earned 1D checks in the second round as well.

Average

Ultimately, Graham and Dupont First came out as the derby champions for $12,750.

Following some of the hottest bloodlines of the event, The Goodbye Guy and Blaise Wheeler finished second and Good Things Comin and Brandon Cullins came in fourth. UnTresABell and Hayes took third and Felice Seis placed fifth.

Three BHR Frenchies Socks offspring earned 1D average checks: FiftyShadesGray and Lacey Donegan (eighth), Wee Feelin French and Rhaylen Maloy (ninth), and JKARecklessFrenchman and Jordan Harrell (10th).

Futurity

With a 14.943, Madam Made Me Epic and Rhaylen Maloy earned the $10,000 Round 1 win. Ashley Schafer claimed second and third, riding HP Hotrod to a 14.981 and The Coffee Guy to a 15.028.

In Round 2, GamblingSlick (Slick By Design x HMB Soon ToBe Famous x Dash Ta Fame) and Ceri Ward clocked an incredible 14.693 for the 1D win.

Average

Earning the Futurity Championship, Seis Martinis and DaCota Monk earned their second Ruby Buckle win of the year. The duo claimed both the futurity and Open 1D wins at Ruby Buckle West in June. Earning $26,250 in the futurity alone, “Marti Jane” and Monk finished fourth in the first round with a 15.036 and fifth in Round 2 with a 14.910.

Sired by the incredible Tres Seis and out of Michelle Darling’s great mare Morning Traffic, Marti Jane came on strong this summer. The duo have claimed multiple wins and set an arena record just prior to Ruby Buckle East. With more earnings sure to come in the open race and sidepots, it was a huge week for this pair.

