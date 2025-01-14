Montana Cowboys and Cowgirls Kick Off 2025 With Big Wins at Circuit Finals
For some of the northern cowboys and cowgirls, their 2025 kicked off at the Montana Circuit Finals in Great Falls, over the weekend. As we head into a new season, it is important to note the Circuit Finals athletes who punch their tickets to the National Finals Rodeo Open, which will be held in Colorado Springs, Colo. in July. This event can be a huge factor in the Playoffs tour and ultimately, NFR qualifiers.
All Around Cowboy
Hailing from Ashland, Mont., Bo Vocu earned the coveted title with $4,034 in saddle bronc riding and bull riding earnings. He won Round 2 and earned an Average check in the bull riding at the finals.
Miles City, Mont. tie down roper and World Champion, Haven Meged, earned the Year End All Around title.
Bareback Riding
Trevar McAllister, the Ronan, Mont. cowboy who primarily rodeos in his home state, earned the Average Championship and $11,000 to kick off his 2025. McAllister placed second in Round 1, third in Round 2, and won Round 3 enroute to capturing the win. The five-time qualifier has earned checks at the Circuit Finals previously, including a second place finish in the Average in 2023. This is his first Circuit Finals Average Championship.
Year End: Tristan Hansen $24,743
NFR Open Qualifiers: Tristan Hansen and Trevor Kay
First round: 1. Tristan Hansen, 81.5 points on J Bar J's Night Jumping, $2,933; 2. Trevar McAllister, 80, $2,200; 3. (tie) Jake Kesl and Will Norstrom, 78.5, $1,100 each
Second round:1. (tie) Tristan Hansen, on J Bar J's Lizard Back, and Trevor Kay, on J Bar J's Foxy Lizard, 78.5 points, $2,567 each; 3. Trevar McAllister, 77, $1,467; 4. Ty Owens, 76, $733
Third round: 1. Trevar McAllister, 85 points on J Bar J's Miss Delta, $2,933; 2. Trevor Kay, 81, $2,200; 3. Ty Owens, 80, $1,467; 4. Spur Owens, 78, $733
Average: 1. Trevar McAllister, 242 points on three head, $4,400; 2. Tristan Hansen, 235, $3,300; 3. Trevor Kay, 233.5, $2,200; 4. Ty Owens, 229, $1,100.
Steer Wrestling
Bridger Chambers nearly made a clean sweep of the Circuit Finals, winning Round 1, Round 3, and the Average. He also won the Year End title, with $29,532 in season earnings. The Stevensville, Mont. cowboy earned $10,999 through the weekend. Chambers has qualified for the NFR twice and narrowly missed another trip in 2022, finishing no. 19 in the World Standings. In 2018 and 2019, he finished the season ranked second in the World. His win at the Montana Circuit Finals boosted him to no. 5 in the current World Standings, so he is positioned to make another run at the NFR, if that is his aim.
NFR Open Qualifiers: Bridger Chambers, Quentin Wheeler
First round: 1. Bridger Chambers, 5.0 seconds, $2,933; 2. Caden Camp, 5.4, $2,200; 3. (tie) Jhet Murphy and Quentin Wheeler, 5.8, $1,100 each
Second round: 1. Jaret Whitman, 5.0 seconds, $2,933; 2. (tie) Quentin Wheeler and Jaden Whitman, 5.3, $1,833 each; 4. Bridger Chambers, 6.6, $733
Third round: 1. Bridger Chambers, 4.8 seconds, $2,933; 2. Timmy Sparing, 5.0, $2,200; 3. Cole Detton, 5.3, $1,467; 4. Ty Erickson, 5.6, $733
Average: 1. Bridger Chambers, 16.4 seconds on three head, $4,400; 2. Quentin Wheeler, 16.8, $3,300; 3. Ty Erickson, 19.2, $2,200; 4. Jhet Murphy, 19.8, $1,100
Team Roping
Huntley, Mont., cowboy, Brady Tryan and Calgary Smith of Adams, Ore. earned the Average win, along with the win in Round 3 and a second place finish in Round 1. Each cowboy earned $9,533 on the weekend. Tryan finished no. 24 in the World Standings in 2024. After this win, he moved up to 4th in the World Standings for 2025, so this momentum could help take off his year.
Smith has finished inside the top 35 in the World for the past two seasons. He and Tryan have proved to be a good match, notching major wins together since 2023. The duo also won the Year End, with $32,834 in season earnings.
NFR Open Qualifiers: Headers: Brady Tryan, Dustin Bird. Heelers: Calgary Smith, Sid Sporer
First round: 1. Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 4.6 seconds, $2,933 each; 2. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.9, $2,200; 3. Ben Folsom/Casey Cummins, 5.6, $1,467; 4. Jason Carlson/Hunter Karlson, 6.3, $733
Second round:1. Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer, 4.9 seconds, $2,933 each; 2. Jade Stoddard/Kory Mytty, 5.1, $2,200; 3. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 6.3, $1,467; 4. Jason Carlson/Hunter Karlson, 7.0, $733
Third round:1. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.7 seconds, $2,933 each; 2. Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer, 6.3, $2,200; 3. Jade Stoddard/Kory Mytty, 12.1, $1,467; no other qualified runs
Average:1. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 9.6 seconds on two head, $4,400 each; 2. Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer, 11.2, $3,300; 3. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 13.1, $2,200; 4. Jason Carlson/Hunter Karlson, 13.3, $1,100
Saddle Bronc Riding
World Champion and three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Jesse Kruse of Bridger, Mont. had a great Circuit Finals. Kruse won the first round, placed in the second round, and won the third round, earning him the win in the average. The 38-year-old cowboy banked $11,366 over the weekend. Kruse also won the Year End title, with $33,310 in season earnings.
NFR Open Qualifiers: Jesse Kruse, Liam Pauley
First round: 1. Jesse Kruse, 82 points on J Bar J's In Hawk, $2,933; 2. Josh Davison, 81, $2,200; 3. JC DeSaveur, 75.5, $1,467; 4. Liam Pauley, 74, $733
Second round: 1. Qwint Stroh, 81 points on J Bar J's E.t., $2,933; 2. Josh Davison, 78, $2,200; 3. (tie) Jesse Kruse and Liam Pauley, 76.5, $1,100 each
Third round: 1. Jesse Kruse, 86 points on J Bar J's Dirty Lizard, $2,933; 2. Liam Pauley, 82, $2,200; 3. Houston Brown, 81, $1,467; 4. Josh Davison, 80, $733
Average:1. Jesse Kruse, 244.5 points on three head, $4,400; 2. Josh Davison, 239, $3,300; 3. Liam Pauley, 232.5, $2,200; 4. Qwint Stroh, 158.5 on two head, $1,100.
Tie Down Roping
Another World Champion, six-time NFR qualifier Haven Meged of Miles City, Mont. has also qualified for the Montana Circuit Finals six times. Placing second, third, and first in the three rounds earned him the Average title by nearly two seconds. He earned $11,000 for the weekend and currently sits no. 13 in the World Standings. Meged also won the Year End title, with $28,757 in earnings.
NFR Open Qualifiers: Haven Meged, James Ramirez
First round: 1. James Ramirez, 8.6 seconds, $2,933; 2. Haven Meged, 8.7, $2,200; 3. Hank Hollenbeck, 9.6, $1,467; 4. Landon Williams, 9.8, $733
Second round:1. Bryce Bott, 8.8 seconds, $2,933; 2. James Ramirez, 9.8, $2,200; 3. Haven Meged, 10.6, $1,467; 4. Ryley Mapston, 11.7, $733
Third round:1. Haven Meged, 7.6 seconds, $2,933; 2. J.C. Crowley, 8.6, $2,200; 3. Bode Scott, 8.7, $1,467; 4. Bode Spring, 9.1, $733
Average:1. Haven Meged, 26.9 seconds on three head, $4,400; 2. James Ramirez, 29.7, $3,300; 3. Jade Gardner, 32.8, $2,200; 4. Bode Spring, 36.7, $1,100
Barrel Racing
Abby Knight rode Mable Draws A Pistol (2013 gelding - Instant Income x Tinka Rocket Command x Brown King Command) to a round win, checks in the other two rounds, and the Average win. The duo also won the Year End title with $34,691 in season earnings. Knight and "Pistol" earned $10,266 for their efforts this weekend. The Charlo, Mont. cowgirl has been competing professionally for six years and this was her fourth Montana Circuit Finals. Pistol was raised by the Knight family.
NFR Open Qualifiers: Abby Knight, Ashley Day
First round: 1. Abigail Knight, 13.07 seconds, $2,933; 2. Tia Murphy, 13.24, $2,200; 3. Tayla Moeykens, 13.25, $1,467; 4. Brittney Sporer, 13.42, $733
Second round: 1. Tisha Larsen, 12.89 seconds, $2,933; 2. Ashley Day, 13.14, $2,200; 3. Jamie Martin, 13.20, $1,467; 4. Abigail Knight, 13.21, $733
Third round: 1. Ashley Day, 13.05 seconds, $2,933; 2. Abigail Knight, 13.13, $2,200; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 13.18, $1,467; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 13.20, $733
Average:1. Abigail Knight, 39.41 seconds on three head, $4,400; 2. Tayla Moeykens, 39.89, $3,300; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 40.09, $2,200; 4. Brittney Sporer, 40.48, $1,100
Bull Riding
Volborg, Mont. cowboy, Jake Lockwood, earned the Average title, along with a Round 3 win and checks in the first two rounds. In 2024, he finished the season no. 45 in the World Standings with $50,818. His win at the Montana Circuit Finals boosted him to third in the 2025 World Standings.
Year End: Kobe Whitford, $29,145
NFR Open Qualifiers: Kobe Whitford, Parker Breding
First round:1. Kobe Whitford, 89 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Baller, $2,933; 2. Parker Breding, 84, $2,200; 3. Cole Wagner, 83.5, $1,467; 4. Jake Lockwood, 83, $733
Second round: 1. Bo Vocu, 87 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Hammer Down, $2,933; 2. Jake Lockwood, 86.5, $2,200; 3. Jayde Murphy, 81, $1,467; 4. Cole Wagner, 80, $733
Third round: 1. Jake Lockwood, 89 points on J Bar J's Bucking Sum Beac, $4,034; 2. Connor Murnion, 85, $3,300; no other qualified rides
Average: 1. Jake Lockwood, 258.5 points on three head, $4,400; 2. Cole Wagner, 163.5 on two head, $3,300; 3. Kobe Whitford, 89 on one head, $2,200; 4. Bo Vocu, 87, $1,100
Breakaway Roping
Joey Williams and Shelby Meged split the Average win, at 7.10 seconds. Williams also won the Year End title, with $28,396 in season earnings. In Round 3, the three-time National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier broke the arena record with an 1.8 second run. The Volborg, Mont. cowgirl earned $8,983 over the weekend.
Five-time NFBR qualifier Meged, of Miles City, Mont., earned $7,517 on the weekend. The 2023 World Champion also qualified back to the NFR Open through the Montana Circuit Finals.
NFR Open Qualifiers: Joey Williams, Shelby Meged
First round: 1. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged and Cadee Williams, 2.2 seconds, $2,567 each; 3. Jacey Fortier, 2.4, $1,467; 4. Anna Callaway, 2.5, $733
Second round: 1. Georgia Orahood, 1.9 seconds, $2,933; 2. Joey Williams, 2.1, $2,200; 3. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged and Celie Salmond, 2.2, $1,100 each
Third round: 1. Joey Williams, 1.8 seconds, $2,933; 2. Sarah Verhelst, 2.2, $2,200; 3. Brooklyn Berg, 2.3, $1,467; 4. Tiffany Ogren, 2.6, $733
Average: 1. (tie) Joey Williams and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 7.1 seconds on three head, $3,850 each; 3. Cadee Williams, 8.4, $2,200; 4. Celie Salmond, 8.5, $1,100.
Montana Circuit Finals Statistics
Total payoff: $264,013
Stock contractors: Brookman Rodeo, J Bar J and New West Rodeo Productions
Rodeo secretary: Cathy Wieferich Officials: Lynn Smith, Steven Birnie and Mike Nauman Timers: Penny Walton and Joyce Kesler Announcer: Will Rasmussen.
Bullfighters: Sylvan La Cross and Kaleb Barrett Clown/barrelman: J.J. Harrison Flankmen: Mike Johnson, Dee Bland, Tate Wieferich and Sylvan La Cross Chute bosses: Dave Harrell and Alvin High Pickup men: Jay Shaw and Brad Marshall
Music director: Jill Franzen Loden Photographers: Jackie Jensen and Clay Guardipee