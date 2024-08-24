Montana Offers Great Stop on Way to Northwest Rodeos
Fitting, the man from Montana, Haven Meged, won the All-around title in Bozeman. The No. 3 tie-down roper in the World Standings continues to fare well at the all the recent Montana rodeos—winning money in not only Bozeman but also Chinook, Missoula, Kalispell, Baker, and Billings.
R.C. Landingham (No. 4) and Kade Sonnier (No. 22) split the win in the bareback riding. Landingham trails the season leader, Keenan Hayes, by over $32,000. Twenty-six thousand dollars separate Sonnier and the bubble (Wayon Bourgeois).
J.D. Struxness' win in Bozeman puts him dangerously close to the $100,000 mark for the 2023-2024 season. Struxness also comes off another big win in Caldwell, Idaho, where he won both the final round and average.
Pedro Egurrola and the veteran, Cory Petska, won the team roping. This team also placed well at Caldwell, Idaho—taking home third in the finals and average.
Tanner Butner won the saddle bronc riding. It looks unlikely for another consecutive NFR qualification as close to $40,000 separates Butner and the bubble. Butner, however, sits No. 8 in the Montana Circuit.
The Canadian, Jason Smith, ousted Bozeman's All-around hand. Smith finds himself outside the top 50 in the PRCA world standings, but he comfortably ranks No. 6 in the Maple Leaf Circuit for the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association.
Jordan Driver and TRHEAVENSILLUMINATED "Cyrus" won the barrel racing in Bozeman. Cyrus also picked up a sixth place check in Logan, Utah, during the same week. This duo progressed to the finals in Caldwell, Idaho, as well, where they tied for fourth/fifth place in the average.
Jordan Spears' green chaps reflected his winning ways inside the arena. Spears won the bull riding aboard 025 Ace of Phenom Genetics to the tune of 85.5 points.
Macy Young, the No. 9 breakaway roper in the WPRA World Standings, got the win in Bozeman. With over $70,000 won, Young looks solid for a qualification to the NFBR.
All-around cowboy: Haven Meged, $3,208, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. (tie) R.C. Landingham, on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Wise General, and Kade Sonnier, on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Bronc Riding Nation, 88.5 points, $3,550 each; 3. Sam Petersen, 87, $2,277; 4. Clay Jorgenson, 86, $1,473; 5. Cole Reiner, 85, $938; 6. Tristan Hansen, 84, $670; 7. (tie) Strawbs Jones, Trevar McAllister, Will Norstrom and Shane O'Connell, 83, $234 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.4 seconds, $2,537; 2. Will Lummus, 3.8, $2,238; 3. (tie) Jaden Whitman and Jaret Whitman, 3.9, $1,791 each; 5. Cash Robb, 4.0, $1,492; 6. (tie) Tyler Waguespack, Austin Whitehouse and Dalyn Wingard, 4.4, $1,194 each; 9. (tie) Stan Branco, Caden Camp, Winsten McGraw, Grant Peterson, Talon Roseland and Levi Rudd, 4.5, $249 each.
Team roping: 1. Pedro Egurrola/Cory Petska, 3.7 seconds, $3,915 each; 2. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord and Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 3.8, $3,224 each; 4. (tie) Jr. Dees/JC Flake and Tee Luttrell/Chris Young, 4.0, $2,303 each; 6. (tie) Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, Korbin Rice/Caleb Hendrix and Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 4.5, $1,612 each; 9. (tie) Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray and Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 4.6, $1,036 each; 11. Radley Day/Jared Bilby, 4.8, $691; 12. Wheaton Williams/Bryan Lemmon, 4.9, $461.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Tanner Butner, 87 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Parody, $3,779; 2. Chet Johnson, 83, $2,897; 3. Coleman Shallbetter, 82.5, $2,141; 4. (tie) Dawson Hay and Sage Newman, 82, $1,134 each; 6. Traylin Martin, 80, $630; 7. (tie) Lucas Macza and Carter Sandberg, 77, $441 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Jason Smith, 8.0 seconds, $3,635; 2. Haven Meged, 8.7, $3,208; 3. (tie) Chisum Allen and Macon Murphy, 8.8, $2,566 each; 5. Dakota Felton, 8.9, $2,139; 6. Chase Webster, 9.4, $1,925; 7. Shane Smith, 9.7, $1,711; 8. Garrett Jacobs, 10.5, $1,497; 9. Trevin Baumann, 10.9, $1,283; 10. Jade Gardner, 11.0, $855.
Barrel racing: 1. Jordan Driver, 17.32 seconds, $3,758; 2. Tayla Moeykens, 17.39, $3,006; 3. (tie) Ashley Day and LaTricia Duke, 17.57, $2,161 each; 5. Stephanie Fryar, 17.59, $1,503; 6. Abigail Knight, 17.62, $1,127; 7. (tie) Heather Crowley and Shelley Morgan, 17.72, $893 each; 9. Carly Rudd, 17.74, $752; 10. Tisha Larsen, 17.79, $658; 11. Tammy Carpenter, 17.82, $564; 12. Tillar King, 17.83, $470; 13. Brittney Sporer, 17.89, $376; 14. Alexis McDonald, 17.90, $282; 15. (tie) Chloe Gray and Casey Wagner, 17.92, $94 each.
Bull riding: 1. Jordan Spears, 85.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Ace, $4,018; 2. (tie) Shane Proctor and Bo Vocu, 81, $2,862 each; 4. Parker Breding, 79, $1,821; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Breakaway roping: 1. Macy Young, 2.2 seconds, $4,709; 2. Kaydin Finan, 2.3, $3,768; 3. Jade Mitchell, 2.5, $3,061; 4. (tie) Cadee Williams and Joey Williams, 2.6, $2,119 each; 6. (tie) Tiffany Ogren and Sarah Verhelst, 2.7, $1,295 each; 8. (tie) Sarah Angelone, Bailey Bates and Callahan Otoupalik, 2.8, $942 each; 11. (tie) Anna Callaway, Maddy Deerman, Murphy Gaasch, Teka Larson and Celie Salmond, 2.9, $471 each.