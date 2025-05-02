Moore and Bailey Emerge Victorious at High Cascades Futurity and Derby
Held April 15-20, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, the High Cascades Futurity and Derby had over $84,500 added in cash and prizes. The 2D Futurity and 2D Derby each had $10,000 added and the Open 5D had $14,000 added. There was an additional $5,000 added to the Slot Race and Burns saddles were awarded to the Open average winners. Not only does the event offer great payouts to the contestants, it is a benefit race, with funds raised donated to a family in need.
Sanctuary Barrel Races, the producer of the race, posted that the event totaled 1,178 runs by 396 riders and 544 horses. Paying out $242,600, the race also earned over $10,000 for their benefit family through the calcutta and raffle. The top earner of the weekend was Derby Champion and Futurity Reserve Champion, Jordan Bailey, taking home over $22,000.
Futurity
Only halfway through the futurity year and already a two-time futurity champion, Amber Moore rode Tres Dark Tigress (Roarrr x CP Dark Moon x Darkelly) to a second-place finish in Round 1 with a 15.622. The picture of consistency, they placed second in Round 2 again, with a 15.715. By just .05, Moore nudged out Jordan Bailey and Ima Girl Dash for the Average win.
Tres Dark Tigress is out of Moore's great National Finals Rodeo qualifying mare and million-dollar earner, CP Dark Moon, "Paige." Moore and the five-year-old mare recently earned top honors at the Sand Cup Futurity. The duo also earned the Sunday 2D Open win for $1,401, followed by Moore's 2010 gelding, Blue Duck Down, who earned second-place honors.
Jordan Bailey and Ima Girl Dash (Dash Ta Fame x Ima Girl Judge x Judge Cash) ran a 15.598 to take the Round 1 win. They finished third in Round 2 with a 15.784 and earned the Reserve Championship in the Futurity.
Fresh off a win in the Stallion Incentive Futurity at the VGBRA Barrel Daze, Tori Johnson and So Frostin Epic (Epic Leader x PC Mari Madisun x Sun Frost) earned the win in Round 2 with a 15.615.
Derby
Jordan Bailey dominated the Derby with another great mare out of Ima Girl Judge, Ima Girl Fame. By Mulberry Fame, the 3/4 sister to Ima Girl Dash, swept the event, running the two fastest times of the competition. With a 15.372 in Round 1 for the win, they duo followed it with an unreal 15.204 in Round 2. They daylighted the competition by over four-tenths of a second. The 25-year-old Onalaska, Wash., cowgirl walked away the Derby Champion.
The duo added to their earnings with a fourth place finish in the Slot Race for $3,388, two first place finishes in the Open 1D for $1,656 and $1,576, and the Open 1D Average for $1,449. Bailey and Ima Girl Judge also earned the top two spots in the Gold Rush, for an additional $2,274 and $1,910. The Adult sidepots added another $1,243 to their earnings for a total over $17,000 before incentives.
Slot Race
Winning the 1D and $6,677 with a 15.507 was Alecia Foster and TLS ChicACherry Cola (Dats A Frenchman x Patti Mo Peppar x All Reddy Smart). The 2D win earned Britni Carlson and Beeps Fancy Falcon $4,451.