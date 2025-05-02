Rodeo Daily

Moore and Bailey Emerge Victorious at High Cascades Futurity and Derby

The High Cascades Futurity and Derby held in Redmond, Ore., saw fast runs and big payouts.

Teal Stoll

Sanctuary Barrel Races

Held April 15-20, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, the High Cascades Futurity and Derby had over $84,500 added in cash and prizes. The 2D Futurity and 2D Derby each had $10,000 added and the Open 5D had $14,000 added. There was an additional $5,000 added to the Slot Race and Burns saddles were awarded to the Open average winners. Not only does the event offer great payouts to the contestants, it is a benefit race, with funds raised donated to a family in need.

Sanctuary Barrel Races, the producer of the race, posted that the event totaled 1,178 runs by 396 riders and 544 horses. Paying out $242,600, the race also earned over $10,000 for their benefit family through the calcutta and raffle. The top earner of the weekend was Derby Champion and Futurity Reserve Champion, Jordan Bailey, taking home over $22,000.

Futurity

Only halfway through the futurity year and already a two-time futurity champion, Amber Moore rode Tres Dark Tigress (Roarrr x CP Dark Moon x Darkelly) to a second-place finish in Round 1 with a 15.622. The picture of consistency, they placed second in Round 2 again, with a 15.715. By just .05, Moore nudged out Jordan Bailey and Ima Girl Dash for the Average win.

Tres Dark Tigress is out of Moore's great National Finals Rodeo qualifying mare and million-dollar earner, CP Dark Moon, "Paige." Moore and the five-year-old mare recently earned top honors at the Sand Cup Futurity. The duo also earned the Sunday 2D Open win for $1,401, followed by Moore's 2010 gelding, Blue Duck Down, who earned second-place honors.

Jordan Bailey and Ima Girl Dash (Dash Ta Fame x Ima Girl Judge x Judge Cash) ran a 15.598 to take the Round 1 win. They finished third in Round 2 with a 15.784 and earned the Reserve Championship in the Futurity.

Fresh off a win in the Stallion Incentive Futurity at the VGBRA Barrel Daze, Tori Johnson and So Frostin Epic (Epic Leader x PC Mari Madisun x Sun Frost) earned the win in Round 2 with a 15.615.

Derby

Jordan Bailey dominated the Derby with another great mare out of Ima Girl Judge, Ima Girl Fame. By Mulberry Fame, the 3/4 sister to Ima Girl Dash, swept the event, running the two fastest times of the competition. With a 15.372 in Round 1 for the win, they duo followed it with an unreal 15.204 in Round 2. They daylighted the competition by over four-tenths of a second. The 25-year-old Onalaska, Wash., cowgirl walked away the Derby Champion.

The duo added to their earnings with a fourth place finish in the Slot Race for $3,388, two first place finishes in the Open 1D for $1,656 and $1,576, and the Open 1D Average for $1,449. Bailey and Ima Girl Judge also earned the top two spots in the Gold Rush, for an additional $2,274 and $1,910. The Adult sidepots added another $1,243 to their earnings for a total over $17,000 before incentives.

Slot Race

Winning the 1D and $6,677 with a 15.507 was Alecia Foster and TLS ChicACherry Cola (Dats A Frenchman x Patti Mo Peppar x All Reddy Smart). The 2D win earned Britni Carlson and Beeps Fancy Falcon $4,451.

