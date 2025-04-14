NFR Barrel Racers Take Top Honors at Sand Cup Futurity and Derby Barrel Race
April marks many things, but in the barrel racing futurity world, the Washington futurities are always a highlight. The Sand Cup was held April 4-6 at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, Wash. With $10,000 added to the 2D futurity, $2,000 added to the 2D maturity, as well as over $30,000 in various incentives, the event had a great draw.
Futurity
Oregon cowgirl Amber Moore made a huge splash in the professional rodeo scene with her incredible mare, CP Dark Moon, in the mid 2010s. They qualified for their first NFR in 2016, sneaking in at No. 15 in the World Standings. After an amazing 10 days in Las Vegas, the duo finished as the Reserve World Champions. Together, they made four trips to the NFR and "Paige" amassed over $1 million in career earnings. Over the past few years, Moore has continued winning aboard the great mare's first offspring.
At the Sand Cup, Moore and Tres Dark Tigress (Roarrr x CP Dark Moon x Darkelly) were the picture of consistency. Running a 15.466, they won Round 1, placed third in Round 2 with a 15.465, and earned the win in the average. Moore posted on Facebook that she had two more of Paige's daughters in the trailer over the weekend, making it extra special. A French Sillhouette finished in the Open 1D and her upcoming futurity prospect was along for exhibitions.
Lora Nichols and Blissful Version proved their versatility after success in Arizona over the winter, finishing as the Sand Cup Reserve Champion in the futurity. They placed ninth in Round 1, then won Round 2 with a 15.298.
Derby
CJ Vondette and her great mare, Zsa Zsa earned the win in Round 1 with a 15.321, placed second in Round 2 with a 15.216, and took the average championship in the derby. They also won the two run average in the Open 1D.
The Round 2 derby win went to another former NFR qualifier, Kathy Grimes and her stallion, KG Jukebox Hero. They also won the Sunday Open 1D. Grimes' program is built on great maternal lines, including her NFR mare, KG JusticeWeExpected. Horses with "KG" in their name likely came from her breeding program, Nine Oh Barrel Horses. Several had a great showing at the event, with 1D money winners in the futurity, derby, and open.
Sammie Jo Merriott and KG JustStealingCash ran a smoking fast 15.306 to win $3,200 for the top spot in the slot race. They also won the Saturday 1D Open.