Morris Communications Takes Over The Ranch at NRS Expanding Outreach and Events
In a big move, aimed at furthering the growth of western sports, Morris Communications has announced their partnership with National Roper Supply (NRS) and their new control of The Ranch. This is a big change for one of the industry's favorite event venues located in Decatur, Texas. The future goals all strive to bring new opportunities to athletes, fans, and the community while also improving the facilities offerings.
Tina Battock, the president of Morris Communications spoke to NBHA about the new opportunity. She said “Built on strong, family-first foundations, both Morris Communications and National Roper’s Supply have experienced decades worth of sustained success. The evolution and longevity of the businesses have allowed them to remain front runners in their industry. We’re excited to work alongside National Roper’s Supply to expand operations at The Ranch to grow western sports and make them accessible to all who want to participate.”
NRS World is a large western wear and horse tack retailer with multiple locations, including its main store in Decatur. For many years, the event center has been home to many big equine events, including the American Hero Celebration with Charly Crawford. The guest ranch there includes hookups, stalls, cabins, and a bunkhouse. All of the amenities make NRS has made it a well-loved location and venue for all things equine.
Under the new management, The Ranch is experiencing many changes. The 2022 PBR Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede will now call The Ranch home. Locker room, treatment room, workout area, and more are in the works behind the chutes to help make it the perfect training facility for the team. Their coach, Justin McBride is very excited about the new opportunity. The Nashville Stampede is one of ten teams competing in the PBR Camping World Team Series.
Although a lot of changes will be taking place, the main functions of the event center and guest ranch will continue. Cade Swor, a 7-time NFR tie-down roper is the ranch manager. With his help, Morris Communications plans for the Ranch to remain open to the public. More jackpots, clinics, trainings, etc will be added to the venue's schedule in hopes of reaching more in the industry.
Morris Communications is also home to National Barrel Horse Association and West Coast Barrel Racing Association who will be moving offices into the Ranch as their official headquarters. Morris Equine Group is the face behind the well-known Barrel Horse News, Quarter Horse News, and Western Horseman publications as well as Equistat.
The new partnership between Morris Communications and NRS marks an exciting new chapter in western sports bringing together two industry leaders committed to the growth of our industry.