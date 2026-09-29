Most Heroic Efforts of the Governor’s Cup: Rodeo Athletes Who Salvaged Their Season

As of this writing on September 28, less than 72 hours remain in the 2026 professional rodeo season. The stakes were high coming into the final weekend, and for many athletes, dreams were either crushed or realized.

The $1.5 million Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., is one of the most recent additions to the race to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) each year. As part of the Playoffs Tour, qualifying is a full-year journey, where athletes earn points throughout the season at the 60 richest rodeos of the PRCA and WPRA.

An ill-timed injury, illness, or anything else that causes a contestant to miss opportunities to rack up these critical Playoffs Tour points can be devastating.

When athletes find themselves inside the top 15 in the World Standings, but beyond the cusp of qualifying for September Playoffs rodeos like the Wild Card in Puyallup, Wash., the Roughrider Cup in Mandan, N.D., and the Governor's Cup, it becomes an uphill climb.

Likewise, for athletes who may be outside the top 15 of the World Standings but secure a spot at these lucrative, exclusive rodeos, a huge opportunity lies in wait.

Love it or hate it, the Playoffs Series and these final rodeos in September are a deciding factor in who qualifies for the NFR. This weekend in Sioux Falls, several athletes made incredible moves that salvaged their entire season in just three runs.

Governor's Cup Heroics

While we will touch on rough stock events and team roping, these are some of the least "set in stone." The Duel at the Dunes and 377 Last Hoorah will both be held on the final day of the season, September 30, and could change the standings yet again.

Bareback Riding

Garrett Shadbolt | Nathan Meyer Photography

Garrett Shadbolt (No. 12), Jayco Roper (No. 13), and Clayton Biglow (No. 15) all came into Sioux Falls needing to pull some major checks. While all three advanced to Championship Sunday, Roper and Biglow made it through to the four-man, where Roper banked $17,333 and Biglow claimed the win for $34,000.

Steer Wrestling

Dalton Massey truly seemed like the long shot of this event coming into the weekend, but after banking nearly $50,000, he secured his spot at the 2026 NFR — and his second Governor's Cup title. Massey rode the 2025 Nutrena Horse of the Year, "Banker," owned by Justin Shaffer, to win both Round 1 and the Finals.

Team Roping

Things are still uncertain in this event, but for reigning World Champions Andrew Ward and Jake Long, who came into the weekend No. 11 and No. 12 in the World, respectively, a $26,000 second-place check each pushed them further towards solidifying their qualification.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Wright Brothers | Nathan Meyer Photography

One of the biggest moves of the weekend came from Statler Wright, who entered the weekend at No. 18 in the World and a long shot for the 2026 NFR. His win in the Finals for $34,000 will move him just inside the top 15, with the Duel at the Dunes remaining.

Though he did not make it to the Final Four, Brody Cress still has a shot at the 2026 NFR, as he captured the Round 1 win and $12,533.

Tie-Down Roping

Two of the biggest checks in the Finals went to the cowboys ranked No. 16 and No. 15 in the World prior to the weekend. Cory Solomon claimed $26,000 for second, and Buck Calhoun netted $17,000 for third. These checks allowed both cowboys to leapfrog some of their peers who did not qualify for Sioux Falls and are most likely safe for the NFR this year.

Barrel Racing

The biggest story of barrel racing this weekend was undoubtedly Andrea Busby, who was roughly $20,000 outside of the top 15 as she headed into Sioux Falls. A tipped barrel in Round 1 could have dashed her hopes, but Busby kept pushing and still managed to earn a place in the Final Four — where she took the biggest check of the Cup and secured her qualification.

Makenzie Mayes was inside the top 15 coming into the weekend, but far from safe. She and Megan McLeod-Sprague both needed to pull checks in Sioux Falls and they both did just that, making their way into the Final Four as well.

Breakaway Roping

Bradi Good (No. 15) and Martha Angelone (No. 18) both needed to make a move in Sioux Falls and they split second place in the Finals, each earning $21,500 and intensifying this race further.

Bull Riding

Noah Lee continued his dominant year with another win, but in this event, there were no dramatic changes to the Standings from the Championship round.