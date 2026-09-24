The Bareback Riding Roster Is Stacked With Top Contenders for the Governor’s Cup

With less than seven days left in the 2026 season, the top athletes in the world standings are looking for opportunities to make big moves. That's where the Governor's Cup comes in.

The field for the 2026 Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was set following the Puyallup Rodeo, with the top eight competitors qualifying from the Cinch Playoff Series and four additional spots awarded from Puyallup.

To earn the big money in South Dakota, competitors will compete across two rounds, with the top eight in the average advancing to the semi-finals. From there, the top four will move on to the finals with a clean slate.

Who's Competing?

All 12 bareback riders competing in Sioux Falls currently sit in the Top 15, with some looking to extend their leads, while others are eager to push their way higher in the standings.

Keenan Hayes- No.5

Jess Pope- No. 3

Garrett Shadbolt-No.12

Bradley Miller- No.1

Kade Sonnier- No.4

Jayco Roper- No.13

Leighton Berry- No.7

Jacob Lees- No.2

Cole Reiner- No.10

RC Landingham- No.8

Clayton Biglow- No.15

Cooper Cooke- No.6

World No. 1 Bradlee Miller has led the world standings for a good portion of the season, battling it out with Idaho cowboy Jacob Lees. Miller holds nearly a $69,000 lead over Lees and could extend that lead further with a great performance at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

After sitting out the 2025 season due to injury, Keenan Hayes is back and better than ever. The 2023 World Champion has made the most of his 2026 season and currently sits at No.5 in the world standings. He will be one to look out for over the weekend and is sure to put up some big scores.

Before his huge win at Pendleton and top-notch performance at Puyallup Garrett Shadbolt found himself just on the outside of the Top 15, looking in. However, after placing in the top three at Puyallup and winning the Pendleton Round-Up, Shadbolt found his way to No.12. If he can continue this hot streak, Shadbolt has a chance to climb a few more places in the standings.

Clayton Biglow has slowly been chipping away towards a potential ninth NFR appearance with big wins across his home state of California, but he will need to make some big moves in South Dakota if he wants to secure his place in Las Vegas.

The Governor's Cup will be an exciting one to watch, and with all 12 bareback riders in the Top 15 already, it truly is anyone's game.