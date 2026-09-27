Governor's Cup Round 2 Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Championship Sunday

The first two rounds of the $1.5 million Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., have concluded. From the field of 12 athletes in each event, the top eight in the aggregate after those two rounds advance to Sunday's Finals.

With $12,500 up for grabs for the win in each round, those stakes only increase as we head into Championship Sunday. The top spot is worth $34,000, and all eight athletes moving on are guaranteed a minimum check of $4,500.

Bareback Riding

Clayton Biglow | Nathan Meyer Photography

After a hiatus plagued by injuries, the 2019 World Champion is ready to get back to Las Vegas. Clayton Biglow has not competed inside the Thomas & Mack since 2023, but this win will unofficially move him into the No. 13 spot and get him one step closer to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Advancing to the Finals is also a key move for Garrett Shadbolt (No. 11 in the World) and Jayco Roper (No. 13).

Round 2

1. Clayton Biglow, 86.5 points on Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Sky Wars, $12,533

2. Jacob Lees, 86.25, $9,400

3. Bradlee Miller, 86, $6,267

4. Jess Pope, 85.75, $3,133

Aggregate - Advancing to Finals

1. Cooper Cooke / 172.75

2. Jacob Lees / 171

3. Clayton Biglow / 170

4. Keenan Hayes / 169.5

5. Garrett Shadbolt / 168.5

6/7. Jayco Roper / 167

6/7. Jess Pope / 167

8. Bradlee Miller /166.5

Steer Wrestling

Jesse Brown | Nathan Meyer Photography

Dalton Massey continues to make late-season moves, now No. 13 in the World and guaranteed another check on Sunday. Justin Shaffer is just $7,000 outside of the top 15 and will narrow that gap to half with his minimum guaranteed check of $4,500.

Round 2

1. Jesse Brown, 3.6 seconds, $12,533

2. Seth Peterson, 3.7, $9,400

3. Cash Robb, 4.0, $6,267

4. J.D. Struxness, 4.3, $3,133

Aggregate - Advancing to Finals

1. Jesse Brown / 7.6

2. Dalton Massey / 7.9

3. Cash Robb / 8.6

4. J.D. Struxness / 8.7

5. Rowdy Parrott / 9.0

6. Seth Peterson / 9.2

7/8. Justin Shaffer / 9.6

7/8. Tristan Martin / 9.6

Team Roping

James Arviso | Nathan Meyer Photography

Another race that will come down to the wire, team roping saw some game-changers on Saturday night. On the heading side, the Finals advancement was key for Dawson Graham (No. 13) and Cory Kidd (No. 20). Likewise for their partners, Dillon Graham (No. 15) and Carson Johnson (No. 25) in the heeling, the gap could be closed by any of these cowboys with a win in Sunday's Finals.

Round 2

1. James Arviso/Levi Lord, 4.0 seconds, $12,533 each

2. Cory Kidd /Carson Johnson, 4.4, $9,400

3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.8, $6,267

4. Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott, 10.4, $3,133

Aggregate - Advancing to Finals

1. James Arviso / Levi Lord / 8.5

2. Kaleb Driggers / Junior Nogueira / 9.6

3. Tyler Tryan / Nicky Northcott / 14.7

4. Clay Smith / Douglas Rich 21.6

5. Lightning Aguilera / Ross Ashford / 4.1

6. Dawson Graham / Dillon Graham / 4.2

7. Cory Kidd / Carson Johnson / 4.4

8. Andrew Ward / Jake Long / 4.8

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston | Nathan Meyer Photography

The biggest wild card in this event heading into Sunday's Finals is the 2025 World Champion. Statler Wright is currently No. 18 in the World, with a $20,000 gap to close in these final hours of the season.

Round 2

1. Zeke Thurston, 87.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Heartbreaker, $12,533

2. Ryder Wright, 87, $9,400

3. (tie) Zachary Dallas and Rusty Wright, 85.5, $4,700 each

Aggregate - Advancing to Finals

1. Zeke Thurston / 173.75

2. Ryder Wright / 172.25

3. Kade Bruno / 170.75

4. Rusty Wright / 169.75

5/6. Wyatt Casper / 169.25

5/6. Waitley Sharon / 169.25

7. Statler Wright / 168.25

8. Stetson Wright / 168.0

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

Three cowboys who desperately needed big checks in Sioux Falls are not going down without a fight. Shad Mayfield (No. 13), Cory Solomon (No. 15), and Buck Calhoun (No. 19) have all advanced to Sunday's Finals, and it is truly any man's game.

Round 2

1. Riley Mason Webb, 7.2 seconds, $12,533

2. Tyler Calhoun, 7.5, $9,400

3. Trevor Hale, 8.3, $6,267

4. Joel Harris, 8.4, $3,133

Aggregate - Advancing to Finals

1. Joel Harris / 16.1

2. Haven Meged / 16.9

3. Riley Webb / 17.0

4. Tyler Calhoun / 17.1

4. Trevor Hale / 17.1

6. Shane Hanchey / 17.9

7. Shad Mayfield / 18.4

8. Cory Solomon / 19.7

Barrel Racing

Lisa Lockhart | Nathan Meyer Photography

With her record-breaking 20th NFR qualification secure, Lisa Lockhart locked that achievement in place a bit more with her round win. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell furthered her lead in the World Standings, going two-for-two and finishing second in both rounds.

For Makenzie Mayes (No. 14) and Andrea Busby (No. 19), advancing to Sunday's Finals was a necessity. Katelyn Scott (No. 12) is only slightly safer in the standings.

Round 2

1. Lisa Lockhart / 13.73 / $12,533

2. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell / 13.94 / $9,400

3. Megan McLeod-Sprague / 13.95 / $6,267

4. Tricia Aldridge / 13.99 / $3,133

Aggregate - Advancing to Finals

1. Megan McLeod-Sprague / 28.05

2. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell / 28.11

3. Emily Beisel / 28.61

4. Tayla Moeykens / 28.75

5. Katelyn Scott / 28.80

6. Makenzie Mayes / 29.53

7. Andrea Busby / 33.12

8. Lisa Lockhart / 33.20

Breakaway Roping

Riley George | Nathan Meyer Photography

The ladies of breakaway brought the heat, and the season will likely be decided in the Finals. Jackie Crawford (No. 21), Jill Tanner (No. 17), Martha Angelone (No. 18), and Bradi Good (No. 15) all qualified for the Finals and will by vying for a secure spot inside the top 15.

Round 2

1. Rylee A George, 1.7 seconds, $12,533

2. Haiden Thompson, 1.8, $9,400

3. Hali Williams, 1.9, $6,267

4. Jordi Edens-Mitchell, 2.0, $3,133

Aggregate - Advancing to Finals

1. Jordi Edens-Mitchell / 3.7

2. Hali Williams / 3.8

3. Danielle Lowman / 4.4

4. Bradi Good / 4.6

5. Martha Angelone / 4.9

6. Jackie Crawford / 6.2

7. Jill Tanner / 14.2

8. Josie Conner / 1.7/1



Bull Riding

Luke Mackey | Nathan Meyer Photography

Bull riding is the only event of the Cup where all of the Finals qualifiers are already inside the top 15. If these athletes can capitalize on Sunday, they will hopefully all be headed to Vegas in December.

Round 2

1. Luke Mackey / 89.75 / $12,533

2. Noah Lee / 89.5 / $9,400

3. Stetson Wright / 89.25 / $6,267

4. Hayden Welsh / 86.5 / $3,133

Aggregate - Advancing to Finals

1. Noah Lee / 178.75

2. Stetson Wright / 178

3. Hayden Welsh / 174

4. Luke Mackey / 172.75

5. Colten Fritzlan / 169.5

6. T.J. Gray / 166

7. Qynn Andersen / 90

8. John Crimber / 89.75

