Movers and Shakers at the National Finals Rodeo: Who Has Won the Most Money?
For the past six nights contestants from all over the United States have rode into the Thomas and Mack Center to run at over $108,668.33 in each event. So in total each event has already paid out $652,009.98.
Taking a look at each of the events, there has been some incredible moves made in the World Standings and some cowboys blessed with substantial deposits. Maybe the most incredible stat is how much money is left to be won. With four rounds and the average each event still has $434,673.27. That is in each event.
So let's break it down.
Bareback Riding
Currently ranked No. 3 in the World Standings, Bradlee Miller from Huntsville, Texas has already won $144,748.72. After scoring 500.5 points on six head, Miller sits at a tie between the No. 8 and 9 spots in the average.
Keenan Hayes still has a stronghold on the World Title race due to him winning $79,276 already and being in the No. 1 spot in the average race which will be worth $86,391.
Steer Wrestling
Earning the top spot for earnings at the NFR in the steer wrestling is Rowdy Parrott from Mamou, La. The 30-year-old veteran is competing for the fourth time in Las Vegas. All total four rounds in he has deposited $94,217.95.
Parrott is holding down the fifth spot in the World Standings and is second in the average race, but he will have to make a move on the big man Will Lummus. Lummus is No. 1 in the average, No. 1 in the World Standings, and has already won $88,784.
Team Roping
After earning three first place finishes in rounds, the high money winners in the team roping should not come as a surprise. Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp have put on a show for everyone watching.
With their bank accounts $134,425 richer, they are sitting pretty. Even with that astounding amount, they cannot relax as they went out of the average by recording two no times.
Clay Smith and Coleby Payne have roped all six steers - in fact, they are the only team to do so. With that effort they obviously hold down the number one spot in the average and would love to hold on for that $86,000+ payoff.
Saddle Bronc
World Champion cowboy Zeke Thurston proves over and over why he is one of the best in the world. The Big Valley, Alberta, Canada man has won $108,616 so far which is just ahead of Ryder Wright who has been on a tear. The Beaver, Utah well-known guy has deposited $106,533 thus far.
Wyatt Casper is solid in the average with his 513.5 points on six head. With his $92, 769 earnings so far, he is looking good to be the next World Champion cowboy.
Tie-Down Roping
Always a story here in the tie-down roping. The biggest one so far though has been a run away Riley Webb. The 2023 World Champion is on a roll and looking to gather his next World Championship buckle. over the last six nights the 21-year-old Denton, Texas man has won $146,378.
Coming in a long second to Webb is Joel Harris from San Angelo, Texas who has tied his six calves in 62.7-seconds and earned $104,541.
Webb is strong in the average by recording 46.1-seconds ahead of Shad Mayfield who has tied his calves in a total of 50.3-seconds.
Barrel Racing
In six rounds only two women have been to the stage at the Southpoint Hotel and Casino to pick up their go round buckles. It has truly been a battle of two women with two amazing horses.
Hailey Kinsel started out strong winning the first three consecutive rounds. Kassie Mowry found the groove with her horse, Force the Goodbye and took over the winner's circle for the last three rounds.
Round records have been broken and it is likely that one of the two will break the arena record before it is over if they continue on the same path they are on.
Mowry has won the most money at $164,309.02 but Kinsel is just behind with $163,222.34. However, the most important note is that Kinsel is in the driver's seat for the average. Mowry took the first barrel with her on night number one which has moved her to number six in the average.
Bull Riding
A commanding lead of the high money winner here is fan favorite, Josh Frost from Randlett, Utah. In total, the 29-year-old has won $149,004 at this year's finals. This will just add to his more than $1.5 million career earnings.
Next closest is another Utah talent in Cooper James. He has gathered up $107,439.
Frost will still hold the important places. He is No. 1 in the World Standings, No. 1 in the average standings, and hot on his way to his first World Championship. He has ridden the most bulls so far at five of the six.