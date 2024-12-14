Mowry and Force The Goodbye Tie Record for Most Consecutive Round Wins at NFR
They say records are made to be broken and this year's National Finals Rodeo been the proving grounds for that. In Round 8 of the barrel racing, we saw another record matched. Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye "Jarvis" tied Shelley Morgan for the win, their fifth round win in a row.
The last time a barrel racer won five rounds in a row at the National Finals Rodeo was Jimmie Munroe in 1984. With Smooth Cadett, a horse she called "Cat," the current president of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association won the first five rounds. The feat had not been repeated in 40 years, until now.
Kassie Mowry and Jarvis' 2024 NFR Times
Round 1: 13.34 +5 (tipped 1st to win the round)
Round 2: 13.51 (2nd)
Round 3: 13.58 (2nd)
Round 4: 13.43 (1st)
Round 5: 13.43 (1st)
Round 6: 13.25 (1st)
Round 7: 13.19 (1st)
Round 8: 13.45 (tie 1st)
2024 NFR Average
Even with a tipped barrel, Mowry is sitting third in the Average at 112.18 seconds. Andrea Busby has had an incredible NFR, holding the top spot in the Average at 108.99. Mowry has earned back roughly two seconds of that tipped barrel with her lightning fast times. Busby is positioned very well to BREAK the Average record, if that gives you any idea how fast that is. As Mowry said in an interview, her competition has not made it easy on her this week and there have been so many great runs.
Fastest Times in NFR History
Although she has only been to the NFR five times in the past two decades, Mowry owns five of the top twelve fastest times in NFR history. She also has the fastest winning time in history in four rounds (4, 6, 7, 8).
Mowry had the fastest times in the final three rounds of the 2023 NFR, winning rounds eight (13.30) and nine (13.37), but caught a barrel in the tenth round (13.28). I anticipate she could own more of these spots before the week is over.
In Round 3 of the 2017 NFR, Mowry broke the arena record aboard FireWaterMakesMeHappy "Junior." Although the record only held through the next run (Hailey Kinsel with current arena record, 13.11), I think it is special to note that she has been exceptional on more than one young horse with little rodeo experience.
2024 NFR Earnings
Mowry has earned $228,151.66 at the NFR alone, through Round 8. The NFR Earnings record is $270,615, set by Hailey Kinsel in 2020. Mowry's total season earnings are now $390,434.50. The single earnings record is $496,499, set by Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, in 2023. With round money in two rounds, as well as massive Average checks still on the table, it is far from over.
Mowry could break both of these records... and she only went to 27 rodeos this year.
My Two Cents
The internet is a wild place, especially during the NFR. We all see some posts that make us roll our eyes. There simply is no argument that Mowry deserves to be called the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). Not only has she had an incredible 2024, she repeated the amazing effort from 2022 and 2023 (aboard other horses), qualifying to the NFR on such a low rodeo count. Mowry did the same thing in 2017, aboard yet another horse.
She has trained numerous horses that have competed at the NFR with other riders. She has won over $7.5 million in her career, from aged events to the rodeos. By all accounts, she is a kind and humble human. The amount of perseverance and mental strength it took for her to achieve this goal is beyond admirable. She loves her horses more than anything and always makes the best call for them. No matter which way you slice it, Kassie Mowry is simply incredible and we love to watch it.