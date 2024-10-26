Mulit-Million Dollar Playoff Series Season Announced by PRCA for 2025
Over the course of the 2024 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season, contestants across the country collected more than $28 million in winnings. Certainly, the series is important to making a living on the rodeo road.
The 2025 roadmap of Playoff Series rodeos has been announced and it highlights the 60 highest paying rodeos across the country.
The end of the series contains the highly anticipated CINCH Playoffs. These rodeos are "musts" for those cowboys and cowgirls who are sitting on the bubble at the end of the season. With stops in Puyallup, Washington and then the finals at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, lives will be changed yet again in 2025.
The following rodeos are the stops included in the 2025 PRCA Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky.
- Odessa, Texas
- Denver, Colo.
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Jackson, Miss.
- San Antonio, Texas
- Tucson, Ariz.
- Mercedes, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Austin, Texas
- Logandale, Nev.
- San Angelo, Texas
- Red Bluff, Calif.
- Clovis, Calif.
- Guymon, Okla.
- Redding, Calif.
- Woodward, Okla.
- Sisters, Ore.
- Vernal, Utah
- Prineville, Ore.
- Reno, Nev.
- Pecos, Texas
- Greeley, Colo.
- Mandan, N.D.
- Cody, Wyo.
- Livingston, Mont.
- Basin City, Wash.
- St. Paul, Ore.
- Oakley, Utah
- Prescott, Ariz.
- Sheridan, Wyo.
- Casper, Wyo.
- Calgary, AB
- Nampa, Idaho
- Salinas, Calif.
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Ogden, Utah
- Spanish Fork, Utah
- Deadwood, S.D.
- Cheyenne, Wyo.
- Heber City, Utah
- Dodge City, Kan.
- Castle Rock, Colo.
- Logan, Utah
- Lovington, N.M.
- Hermiston, Ore.
- Caldwell, Idaho
- Gooding, Idaho
- Moses Lake, Wash.
- Canby, Ore.
- Bremerton, Wash.
- Kennewick, Wash.
- Tremonton, Utah
- Filer, Idaho
- Walla Walla, Wash.
- Ellensburg, Wash.
- Lewiston, Idaho
- Pendleton, Ore.
- Abilene, Texas
- Albuquerque, N.M.
- Mandan, N.D. (Roughrider Cup)
- CINCH PLAYOFFS
- Puyallup, Wash.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Columbia River circuit holds the most Playoff Series rodeos which also is where the season seems to culminate in the fall. Washington, Oregon and Idaho play host to several loarge rodeos that will serve as 2025 Playoff Series showcases.