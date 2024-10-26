Rodeo Daily

Mulit-Million Dollar Playoff Series Season Announced by PRCA for 2025

Contestants collected more than $28 million in 2024 from the opportunities at the PRCA Playoff Series rodeos. The roadmap for 2025 has been laid out.

Over the course of the 2024 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season, contestants across the country collected more than $28 million in winnings. Certainly, the series is important to making a living on the rodeo road.

The 2025 roadmap of Playoff Series rodeos has been announced and it highlights the 60 highest paying rodeos across the country.

The end of the series contains the highly anticipated CINCH Playoffs. These rodeos are "musts" for those cowboys and cowgirls who are sitting on the bubble at the end of the season. With stops in Puyallup, Washington and then the finals at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, lives will be changed yet again in 2025.

The following rodeos are the stops included in the 2025 PRCA Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky.

  • Odessa, Texas
  • Denver, Colo.
  • Fort Worth, Texas
  • Jackson, Miss.
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Tucson, Ariz.
  • Mercedes, Texas
  • Houston, Texas
  • Austin, Texas
  • Logandale, Nev.
  • San Angelo, Texas
  • Red Bluff, Calif.
  • Clovis, Calif.
  • Guymon, Okla.
  • Redding, Calif.
  • Woodward, Okla.
  • Sisters, Ore.
  • Vernal, Utah
  • Prineville, Ore.
  • Reno, Nev.
  • Pecos, Texas
  • Greeley, Colo.
  • Mandan, N.D.
  • Cody, Wyo.
  • Livingston, Mont.
  • Basin City, Wash.
  • St. Paul, Ore.
  • Oakley, Utah
  • Prescott, Ariz.
  • Sheridan, Wyo.
  • Casper, Wyo.
  • Calgary, AB
  • Nampa, Idaho
  • Salinas, Calif.
  • Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Ogden, Utah
  • Spanish Fork, Utah
  • Deadwood, S.D.
  • Cheyenne, Wyo.
  • Heber City, Utah
  • Dodge City, Kan.
  • Castle Rock, Colo.
  • Logan, Utah
  • Lovington, N.M.
  • Hermiston, Ore.
  • Caldwell, Idaho
  • Gooding, Idaho
  • Moses Lake, Wash.
  • Canby, Ore.
  • Bremerton, Wash.
  • Kennewick, Wash.
  • Tremonton, Utah
  • Filer, Idaho
  • Walla Walla, Wash.
  • Ellensburg, Wash.
  • Lewiston, Idaho
  • Pendleton, Ore.
  • Abilene, Texas
  • Albuquerque, N.M.
  • Mandan, N.D. (Roughrider Cup)
  • CINCH PLAYOFFS
  • Puyallup, Wash.
  • Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Columbia River circuit holds the most Playoff Series rodeos which also is where the season seems to culminate in the fall. Washington, Oregon and Idaho play host to several loarge rodeos that will serve as 2025 Playoff Series showcases.

LAURA MOTLEY LAMBERT

Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. With her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, PGA and LPGA. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com

