Narrow Outcomes Define Opening Semifinal at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

A three-way tie for first. A half a point for the win. A tenth of a second difference between first and second in two different events.

Thursday’s Semifinal A at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) was a reminder that in ProRodeo, there’s often no margin for error.

Competitors across all eight events clawed for every inch of separation to secure a spot in Saturday’s championship performance, with many eking their way into the finals.

Results

The tightest window of the night came in saddle bronc, as 10-time gold buckle winner Stetson Wright outlasted the field. Wright’s 89.5-point ride on J Bar J Pro Rodeo’s In the Lu helped him fend off Damian Brennan and Darcy Radel, who went for 89 points each. Wright’s brother, Ryder, was also nipping at his heels, finishing just one point back at 88.5.

The win puts the reigning All-Around and Bull Riding World Champion in position to make a significant move in the saddle bronc standings. Coming into Fort Worth, the Beaver, Utah, native was No. 1 in the PRCA World Standings as an all-around and bull riding competitor, but barely inside the top 15 in saddle bronc, sitting at 14th.

In steer wrestling, Justin Shaffer’s run of 3.8 seconds was good enough to keep Garrett Oates at-bay. Oates settled for runner-up after a time of 3.9 seconds. Trisyn Kalawaia (5.4) and Mason Couch (5.5) secured the final two qualifying spots.

The outcome is a big lift for Shaffer as he’s currently unranked in the World Standings with just over $3,000 earned prior to Fort Worth. The Hallsville, Texas cowboy is aiming for his third straight trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo after a career-best season in 2025.

While the gap between first and second was tight in steer wrestling, the margins between first and fourth in breakaway roping were razor thin. Stephenville, Texas cowgirl Shelby Boisjoli-Meged finished her run in 2.2 seconds to win the semifinal, giving her a slight advantage over Rylee George (2.3), Martha Angelone (2.5) and Shalee King (2.8). The result is a big one for Boisjoli-Meged as she sat outside the top 150 in the WPRA Breakaway World Standings prior to the FWSSR.

Her husband, Haven Meged, found himself in a battle for the tie-down roping lead. Unlike his wife, he couldn’t find any separation.

Meged settled for a tie with Blane Cox to share the semifinal win as both ropers completed their respective runs in 8.6 seconds. Beau Cooper (9.2) and Zack Jongbloed (9.3) had a battle of their own for third and fourth, but both earned their way into the finals.

A two-way tie wasn’t enough for bareback riding as a trio of competitors finished with identical scores to share the top spot in the first semi. Tilden Hooper (Calgary Stampede’s Bucking Knight), Sam Petersen (Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Mustard) and Jacob Lees (Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Prairie Rose) each ended up scoring 87 points. Wacey Schalla earned the final spot with an 83-point effort.

Up-and-coming barrel racer Acey Pinkston got one of the biggest results of her young WPRA career. The 2025 College National Finals Rodeo champion blazed her way to a time of 16.30 seconds on Thursday to beat out Tayla Moeykens (16.39) for the win. Makenna Shook (16.43) was just behind them in third, while Kassie Mowry advanced via a tie-breaker as she and fellow NFR veteran Tricia Aldridge each finished in 16.50 seconds.

For rookie bull rider Hayden Welsh, there wasn’t much suspense as his 90.5-point effort against Cowtown Rodeo’s Door Dash was the only scoring effort of the evening. The Gillette, Wyo., native continues to build off his record-setting permit year, currently sitting 10th in the World Standings with a chance to climb.

While the outcome of team roping left little drama, it did turn into a demonstration of dominance. The duo of Tyler Tryan and Levin Lord completed their run at a torrid pace of 4.5 seconds, easily besting the rest of the field. Corbey Culley and Trent Vaught were the next closest at 7.1 seconds. Dawson and Dillon Graham (7.9) and Brady Tryan and Paden Bray (9.8) also qualified for the finals.

The FWSSR Semifinal B will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, setting the other half of the field for Saturday’s championship showdown.

