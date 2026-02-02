Tristen Hutchings Dominates Bull Riding in Bracket 6 of Fort Worth Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's (FWSSR) sixth bracket wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Dickies' Arena. The competition was fierce with many reigning world champions competing for their spot in the semi-final rounds coming up later this week.

Bareback Riding

After winning his first world title back in December, fans were anxious to see Rocker Steiner knock the dust off in Fort Worth. Night one, aboard Pickett Pro Rodeo's Top Egyptian, Steiner spurred his way to second place with an 88.5-point ride. During Sunday's matinee performance Steiner teamed up with Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Redzilla to get the win for the day with 89 points.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers: 1. Rocker Steiner / $4,441.66 2. Cole Reiner/ $3,441.66

Wild Card Qualifier: 3. Kashton Ford / $2,666.66

Steer Wrestling

The 2024 NFR Average Champion, Cash Robb came out strong in his bracket winning night one with a 3.5-second run. He followed up his night one win with a tie for second place during the Sunday matinee with a 4.1.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers: 1. Cash Robb/ $4,259.51 2. Trisyn Kalawaia/ $2,683.51

Wild Card Qualifier: 3.Stetson Jorgenson/ $2,559.51

Breakaway Roping

Aspen Miller | Tierney Myers

Roping powerhouse Aspen Miller swept Bracket 6 in the breakaway roping with a 2.4 and a 1.9 to advance her to the semi-finals later this week.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers: 1. Aspen Miller/ $5,116.66 2. Jenna Dallyn/ $1,941.66

Wild Card Qualifier: 3. Jill Tanner/ $1,708.33

Saddle Bronc Riding

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Stetson Wright gave an electric performance this weekend. Wright swept his section with a 90-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Toma Jo and an 88-point ride on Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Bugatti.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers: 1. Stetson Wright/ $5,041.66 2. Ryder Sanford/ $3441.66

Wild Card Qualifier: 3. Reed Neely/ $2,104.16

Tie-Down Roping

A 7.6 and 8.5 were the times that put Tanner Green at the top of the sixth bracket in the tie-down roping. His first and second place times earned him $4,459.51 to get him one step closer to a FWSSR Title.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers: 1. Tanner Green/ $4,459.51 2. Joel Harris/ $2,683.51

Wild Card Qualifier: 3. Blane Cox / $1,884.51

Team Roping

The team roping was a roller coaster ride for spectators and athletes alike. Riley and Brady Minor started their FWSSR out with a no time, but came back on day two with vengeance, winning the day with a 4.2. The Minor Brothers split the ground money from Sunday's matinee with Corben Culley and Trent Vaught to advance both teams to the semi-finals.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor/ $4,000 2. Corben Culley/Trent Vaught/ $3,400

Wild Card Qualifier: 3. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne/ $3,000

Barrel Racing

Paige Jones and Famous Hayday, "Bazinga", clocked a 16.62 on night one to claim second place. The team came back and ran the fastest time of Bracket 6 with a 16.27 to add $2,500 to her earnings placing her at the top of her bracket.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers: 1. Paige Jones/ $4,400 2. Julie Plourde/ $2,900

Wild Card Qualifier: 3. Michelle Alley/ $2,625

Bull Riding

The bull riding this weekend was dominated by Tristen Hutchings. He was 88.5-points aboard Rafter G Pro Rodeo's Moostache for night one. Hutchings then followed up his 88.5 with an 88-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Pretty Boy.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:1. Tristen Hutchings/ $8,000 2. Qynn Andersen/ $6,800

Wild Card Qualifier: Unavailable

