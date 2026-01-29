Record-Breaking Bracket 3 Wraps Up at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) is well underway, as Bracket 3 wrapped up on Wednesday, January 28. Part of the Texas Swing, the FWSSR is a "limited entry" rodeo. Contestants had to qualify through either the 2025 or 2026 World Standings, or by winning a qualifying rodeo.

Each of the seven brackets consists of two rounds, and the two highest-money-earning athletes will advance to the Semi-Finals. The third-highest money winner earns a spot in the Wild Card Round.

Bareback Riding

Wacey Schalla | Nathan Meyer Photograph

Hot off his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in the bareback riding, Wacey Schalla is making a huge impression on the world of PRORODEO. The 20-year-old million-dollar cowboy split the win with Richmond Champion in Round 1, and won Round 2 outright, banking $4,700 in Bracket 3.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:

1. Wacey Schalla / $4,700

2. Richmond Champion / $3,700



Wild Card Qualifier:

3. R.C. Landingham / $2,900

Steer Wrestling

Making a speedy 3.4-second run that claimed the Round 1 win, Mason Couch secured his spot in the Semi-Finals. Unofficially, Riley Westhaver wins the tie-breaker with Dane Haas, based on the 2025 World Standings. Westhaver and Haas split the win in Round 2.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:

1. Mason Couch / $2,641.85

2. Riley Westhaver / $2,342.85



Wild Card Qualifier:

3. Dane Haas / $2,342.85

Team Roping

Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres make their record-breaking 3.3-second run and win Round 1 of Bracket 3 at the 2026 FWSSR | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres set a new arena record in Round 1. Unfortunately, a miss in Round 2 prevented them from moving on at the FWSSR. Qualified runs were the name of the game for the three teams who secured a spot in the Semi-Finals and Wild Card, with all three teams winning money in both rounds. Dustin Egusquiza and J.C. Flake topped Round 2, winning the bracket.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:

1. Egusquiza/Flake / $4,517.85

2. Kittle/Curry / $3,017.85



Wild Card Qualifier:

3. Dees/Gleen / $2,541.85

Saddle Bronc Riding

Jacobs Crawley at the 2016 NFR | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jacobs Crawley kicked off Bracket 3 with a Round 1 win, but in Round 2, things took a turn. Crawley's horse fell and rolled over the 10-time NFR qualifier, NFR Average winner, and World Champion. Per a Cowboy Channel update, Crawley was able to walk following the fall and was assessed by the Justin Sports Medicine Team.

Two young guns in the event, Waitley Sharon and Statler Wright, tied for third in Round 1, but Sharon's win in Round 2 moved him to the top of the leaderboard.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:

1. Waitley Sharon / $3,791.66

2. Statler Wright / $3,191.66



Wild Card Qualifier:

3. Jacobs Crawley / $2,500

Tie-Down Roping

A win in Round 1 helped Tom Crouse punch his ticket to the Semi-Finals, but Beau Cooper made the best of Bracket 3 by placing second in Round 1 and winning Round 2. Unofficially, Cole Clemons moves on, based on the fastest time in the tie-breaker with Treg Shaack.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:

1. Beau Cooper / $4,435.70

2. Tom Crouse / $2,659.70



Wild Card Qualifier:

3. Cole Clemons / $2,535.70

Barrel Racing

Finishing third in Round 1 and winning Round 2, McKenna Coronado claimed high-money honors in Bracket 3 barrel racing action. Summer Kosel placed second and third in the two rounds, also moving on to the Semi-Finals. A Round 1 win and a tipped barrel in Round 2 put Shelley Morgan in the Wild Card.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:

1. McKenna Coronado / $4,000

2. Summer Kosel / $3,400



Wild Card Qualifier:

3. Shelley Morgan / $2,625

Breakaway Roping

Shalee King and Emilee Charlesworth battled it out in Bracket 3. Charlesworth topped Round 1 and placed second in Round 2, while King finished second in Round 1 and tied for the win in Round 2. Separated by just $100, both cowgirls will move on to the Semi-Finals.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:

1. Shalee King / $4,216.66

2. Emilee Charlesworth / $4,116.66



Wild Card Qualifier:

3. TiAda Gray / $2,441.66

Bull Riding

Stran Smith (yes, a bull rider from South Dakota, not the World Champion Tie-Down Roper), made the only qualified ride of Round 1, banking $7,400. Tying for the top spot in Round 2, he has already earned nearly $10,000 in Fort Worth.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers:

1. Stran Smith / $9,725

2. Lane Vaughan / $2,325



Wild Card Qualifier:

3. Jesse Petri / $1,625

