Record-Breaking Bracket 3 Wraps Up at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) is well underway, as Bracket 3 wrapped up on Wednesday, January 28. Part of the Texas Swing, the FWSSR is a "limited entry" rodeo. Contestants had to qualify through either the 2025 or 2026 World Standings, or by winning a qualifying rodeo.
Each of the seven brackets consists of two rounds, and the two highest-money-earning athletes will advance to the Semi-Finals. The third-highest money winner earns a spot in the Wild Card Round.
Bareback Riding
Hot off his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in the bareback riding, Wacey Schalla is making a huge impression on the world of PRORODEO. The 20-year-old million-dollar cowboy split the win with Richmond Champion in Round 1, and won Round 2 outright, banking $4,700 in Bracket 3.
Semi-Finals Qualifiers:
1. Wacey Schalla / $4,700
2. Richmond Champion / $3,700
Wild Card Qualifier:
3. R.C. Landingham / $2,900
Steer Wrestling
Making a speedy 3.4-second run that claimed the Round 1 win, Mason Couch secured his spot in the Semi-Finals. Unofficially, Riley Westhaver wins the tie-breaker with Dane Haas, based on the 2025 World Standings. Westhaver and Haas split the win in Round 2.
Semi-Finals Qualifiers:
1. Mason Couch / $2,641.85
2. Riley Westhaver / $2,342.85
Wild Card Qualifier:
3. Dane Haas / $2,342.85
Team Roping
Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres set a new arena record in Round 1. Unfortunately, a miss in Round 2 prevented them from moving on at the FWSSR. Qualified runs were the name of the game for the three teams who secured a spot in the Semi-Finals and Wild Card, with all three teams winning money in both rounds. Dustin Egusquiza and J.C. Flake topped Round 2, winning the bracket.
Semi-Finals Qualifiers:
1. Egusquiza/Flake / $4,517.85
2. Kittle/Curry / $3,017.85
Wild Card Qualifier:
3. Dees/Gleen / $2,541.85
Saddle Bronc Riding
Jacobs Crawley kicked off Bracket 3 with a Round 1 win, but in Round 2, things took a turn. Crawley's horse fell and rolled over the 10-time NFR qualifier, NFR Average winner, and World Champion. Per a Cowboy Channel update, Crawley was able to walk following the fall and was assessed by the Justin Sports Medicine Team.
Two young guns in the event, Waitley Sharon and Statler Wright, tied for third in Round 1, but Sharon's win in Round 2 moved him to the top of the leaderboard.
Semi-Finals Qualifiers:
1. Waitley Sharon / $3,791.66
2. Statler Wright / $3,191.66
Wild Card Qualifier:
3. Jacobs Crawley / $2,500
Tie-Down Roping
A win in Round 1 helped Tom Crouse punch his ticket to the Semi-Finals, but Beau Cooper made the best of Bracket 3 by placing second in Round 1 and winning Round 2. Unofficially, Cole Clemons moves on, based on the fastest time in the tie-breaker with Treg Shaack.
Semi-Finals Qualifiers:
1. Beau Cooper / $4,435.70
2. Tom Crouse / $2,659.70
Wild Card Qualifier:
3. Cole Clemons / $2,535.70
Barrel Racing
Finishing third in Round 1 and winning Round 2, McKenna Coronado claimed high-money honors in Bracket 3 barrel racing action. Summer Kosel placed second and third in the two rounds, also moving on to the Semi-Finals. A Round 1 win and a tipped barrel in Round 2 put Shelley Morgan in the Wild Card.
Semi-Finals Qualifiers:
1. McKenna Coronado / $4,000
2. Summer Kosel / $3,400
Wild Card Qualifier:
3. Shelley Morgan / $2,625
Breakaway Roping
Shalee King and Emilee Charlesworth battled it out in Bracket 3. Charlesworth topped Round 1 and placed second in Round 2, while King finished second in Round 1 and tied for the win in Round 2. Separated by just $100, both cowgirls will move on to the Semi-Finals.
Semi-Finals Qualifiers:
1. Shalee King / $4,216.66
2. Emilee Charlesworth / $4,116.66
Wild Card Qualifier:
3. TiAda Gray / $2,441.66
Bull Riding
Stran Smith (yes, a bull rider from South Dakota, not the World Champion Tie-Down Roper), made the only qualified ride of Round 1, banking $7,400. Tying for the top spot in Round 2, he has already earned nearly $10,000 in Fort Worth.
Semi-Finals Qualifiers:
1. Stran Smith / $9,725
2. Lane Vaughan / $2,325
Wild Card Qualifier:
3. Jesse Petri / $1,625
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.