Rookie of the Year Winner and 4M Equine Ranch Part Ways
In 2023, 4M Equine Ranch of Decatur, Texas, made several huge splashes in the barrel racing industry and has continued to do so in 2024. Looking to revolutionize the industry, the team has had big goals for their program from the start.
4M Equine owner, Darrell Martin, had everyone taking note when he lit up the 2023 Pink Buckle Sale. When the dust settled, Martin was the new owner of Epic Rokstar for $650,000, Kiss Me Goodbye for $490,000, and Special For Tres PZ for $400,000.
The Martin family wanted to create a world class operation and strategically chose horses to build that program from the ground up, with the goal of creating the next generation of exceptional athletes. Their current lineup includes proven stallions Epic Leader and Traffic Guy, along with NFR qualifying mares, Teasin Dat Guy and Lever Action.
Martin’s daughter, Felicity, has a passion for barrel racing and it sparked the self-made businessman to go all in on the venture. As they planned their operation, it continued to grow.
The 4M Equine Ranch facility boasts an indoor riding arena and a full equine therapy center. They hosted a grand opening for the state-of-the-art facility in March 2024 with a $10,000 added Open 5D barrel race.
The Martin family chose to team up with Kylee Scribner on their new venture and from the beginning, Scribner was very influential in the program. The 2021 Resistol Rookie of the Year is a seasoned competitor with a lengthy list of accolades. She and Martin worked together to create their list of picks for the Pink Buckle sale and Scribner jockeyed 4M horses at events across the country.
It seems that Scribner and 4M Equine Ranch’s chapter together has come to a close, with Scribner posting about the decision on Facebook.
“As of today I have parted ways with 4M Equine Ranch. As much as I’ve enjoyed this journey over the last year, it’s come time for me to go a different direction.
Effective immediately, I will no longer be managing, training, or competing with or under 4M Equine. I wish my friends and horses over there well, and hope they are prosperous.
With that being said, I will have very limited outside training spots available. I prefer to stick with futurity horses, can accommodate and handle stallions as well. Here’s to my next journey. #winnerswin."