New Dance Partners: 2024 National Finals Rodeo Team Roping Teams Finalized
"Dance with the one that brought you," has a whole different meaning in rodeo and in the team roping, it is not always possible. While a header and heeler may earn money together throughout the year, they also could have entered some rodeos with a different partner. This can cause them to have different earnings and therefore, sit in different positions in the World Standings.
Due to the fact that the NFR qualifications are based on the heading and heeling standings separately, it is possible that one partner may make the finals and the other does not. Over the years, we have seen a few occasions where new teams are created just for the NFR.
Some of these pairings have been incredibly successful over the years, such as Bubba Buckaloo and Chase Tryan in 2018. The two quickly amassed mid-five figures in earnings at the NFR, despite not being each other's partner throughout the year.
2024 Race
This year, we saw the team roping race come down to the final days of the season. One particular team - Andrew Ward and Kollin VonAhn qualified for the Governor's Cup. With Ward relatively safe in the standings and VonAhn on the bubble, they knew they were roping for their chance to stay together at the NFR. The pair capitalized on the event and jumped into the top 10 in the World.
For others who did not qualify for the Cup, like Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves, last minute rodeos on the West Coast were their best shot at securing checks to make the NFR a reality. Although Rogers had his NFR bid sealed, Eaves did not. A win at San Bernadino on the final day of the season cinched up the qualification for Eaves, who ultimately finished the season 15th.
Another team in the same situation, Derrick Begay and Colter Todd, unfortunately had a different outcome. Begay, who was safely in the top 15, took an unfortunate miss in the heading at San Bernadino. Finishing in 16th, Todd will not make the trip to Las Vegas with his partner.
Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres were another split team, with Torres qualifying in 11th and Wyatt ended the season 16th.
TLDR
The TLDR (too long, didn't read) version of this: Derrick Begay and Jonathan Torres will partner up at the 2024 NFR. Per PRCA rules, depsite differences in the standings, everyone else who qualified with the partner they competed with all year, will compete with that partner at the NFR.
2024 NFR Team Roping Teams
The full list of NFR team roping teams was released by PRCA today:
Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves
Cody Snow and Hunter Koch
Luke Brown and Travis Graves
Derrick Begay and Jonathan Torres
Clay Smith and Coleby Payne
Cyle Denison and Tanner Braden
J.C. Yeahquo and Buddy Hawkins II
Brenten Hall and Kaden Profili
Jake Smith and Douglas Rich
Andrew Ward and Kollin VonAhn
Clint Summers and Jake Long
Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin
Kaleb Driggers and Junior Noguiera
Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp
Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord
After watching the first round of the Governor's Cup, the team roping should prove to be an incredible event at this year's NFR.