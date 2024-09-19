Rodeo Daily

New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo Contributes to Last-Ditch NFR Efforts

The New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo wrapped up on September 15, and many athletes saw a $5,000+ increase in their earnings as they vie for their spot in the world standings with the end of the season in sight.

Visitors enjoy the rides at the New Mexico State Fair.
Albuquerque saw the largest rodeo in the Land of Enchantment this weekend – the New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo took place September 11 – 15. With over 60 years of PRCA-sanctioned rodeo history, nearly $200,000 in added money and less than half a month left to go in the regular season, this one’s a rodeo that many athletes and spectators alike make sure not to miss.

Results

The No. 29 ranked man in the world Bronc Marriott claimed the Bareback Riding after an 89-point ride on Hi Lo ProRodeo’s Rain Dancer for a $5,534 check, narrowly beating out No. 12 man Cole Reiner’s 88-point second place.

Cody Devers, currently ranked #25 in the world, won the big man’s event of Steer Wrestling with a 3.7 second run, earning a $3,739 check. Devers has been to the NFR twice now – with cowboys across the country pulling out the stops in last-ditch efforts to secure a qualification, we’ll just have to wait and see if this year brings his third trip.

It took a 4.6 second run to win the Team Roping, which went to Billy Bob Brown and Josh Patton, who are ranked 35 and 36 on the head and heels, respectively, for a payday of $4,814 each to beat out NFR favorites Derrick Begay and Colter Todd, both ranked 12 in the world, who tied for second with a 4.9 second run.

An 84.5-point tie swept the Saddle Bronc Riding – Isaac Diaz on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Two Spot and Jake Finlay on Hi Lo ProRodeo’s Garden City Gal. They’re ranked #21 and #22 in the world, respectively; they both left New Mexico $5,156 richer. Current Resistol Rookie leader Zachary Dallas closely followed with an 84-point ride.

A cowboy on the “bubble” had the quickest rope and tie - No. 14 ranked man Quade Hiatt won the Tie-Down Roping with a 6.9 second run for $4,474. If he holds his standings spot through the end of the month, he will secure his first NFR qualification.

The Barrel Racing went to Jordan Driver, who ran a 15.03 – a full 0.2 seconds faster than the 15.26 that took 2nd. Driver is currently ranked 28 in the WPRA world standings and pulled a check worth $5,860. (* WPRA standings last updated 9/13/24.)

In the final event of the night, Brad Moreno took the win with an 87.5-point 8 seconds. Moreno is currently unraked in the world standings but left the New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo $6,429 richer.

Current Resistol Rookie All-Around leader Wacey Schalla claimed the title of New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo All Around Cowboy with entries in the Bareback and Bull Riding.  

