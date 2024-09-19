New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo Contributes to Last-Ditch NFR Efforts
Albuquerque saw the largest rodeo in the Land of Enchantment this weekend – the New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo took place September 11 – 15. With over 60 years of PRCA-sanctioned rodeo history, nearly $200,000 in added money and less than half a month left to go in the regular season, this one’s a rodeo that many athletes and spectators alike make sure not to miss.
Results
The No. 29 ranked man in the world Bronc Marriott claimed the Bareback Riding after an 89-point ride on Hi Lo ProRodeo’s Rain Dancer for a $5,534 check, narrowly beating out No. 12 man Cole Reiner’s 88-point second place.
Cody Devers, currently ranked #25 in the world, won the big man’s event of Steer Wrestling with a 3.7 second run, earning a $3,739 check. Devers has been to the NFR twice now – with cowboys across the country pulling out the stops in last-ditch efforts to secure a qualification, we’ll just have to wait and see if this year brings his third trip.
It took a 4.6 second run to win the Team Roping, which went to Billy Bob Brown and Josh Patton, who are ranked 35 and 36 on the head and heels, respectively, for a payday of $4,814 each to beat out NFR favorites Derrick Begay and Colter Todd, both ranked 12 in the world, who tied for second with a 4.9 second run.
An 84.5-point tie swept the Saddle Bronc Riding – Isaac Diaz on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Two Spot and Jake Finlay on Hi Lo ProRodeo’s Garden City Gal. They’re ranked #21 and #22 in the world, respectively; they both left New Mexico $5,156 richer. Current Resistol Rookie leader Zachary Dallas closely followed with an 84-point ride.
A cowboy on the “bubble” had the quickest rope and tie - No. 14 ranked man Quade Hiatt won the Tie-Down Roping with a 6.9 second run for $4,474. If he holds his standings spot through the end of the month, he will secure his first NFR qualification.
The Barrel Racing went to Jordan Driver, who ran a 15.03 – a full 0.2 seconds faster than the 15.26 that took 2nd. Driver is currently ranked 28 in the WPRA world standings and pulled a check worth $5,860. (* WPRA standings last updated 9/13/24.)
In the final event of the night, Brad Moreno took the win with an 87.5-point 8 seconds. Moreno is currently unraked in the world standings but left the New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo $6,429 richer.
Current Resistol Rookie All-Around leader Wacey Schalla claimed the title of New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo All Around Cowboy with entries in the Bareback and Bull Riding.