New Year, New Teams: Team Ropers Mix it Up With New Partners for the 2025 Season
The 2025 rodeo season is already full speed ahead, just a month after the dust settled at the 2024 National Finals Rodeo. Last year brought its fair share of excitement in team roping, and as the new year begins, fresh team pairings are emerging, along with rising stars ready to hit the road. With new names and exciting matchups, 2025 promises to be a season to watch. As always, the new year brings some shifting dynamics—some teams part ways, while new duos are formed. In 2025, we’ll see this trend play out once again.
Team roping fans were surprised to learn that 3-time NFR qualifier, Andrew Ward will be roping with one of the veterans of the game, 13-time NFR qualifier Jake Long. Long and his header, Clint Summers won the 2024 NFR Average title where Ward roped with Kollin VonAhn.
In 2024, Luke Brown and Travis Graves paired up to qualify for another trip to Vegas. However in 2025, Brown will be heading for 3-time qualifier, Trey Yates who hasn't appeared at the finals since 2022. The great, Travis Graves, 14-time qualifier will be heeling for 24-year-old, Tanner Tomlinson who made his NFR debut in 2022. Buddy Hawkins heeled for NFR rookie cowboy, J.C. Yeaqho in 2024, but now is pairing up with Jeff Flenniken, 2020 NFR qualifier.
The Tryan family is a well-known name in the team roping world. 18-year-old Tyler Tryan is the son of 3-time world champion and 20 time NFR qualifier, Clay Tryan. Tyler won the coveted Rookie of the Year title in 2024 and is teaming up with Denton Dunning this year aiming for his first trip to the big show.
2025 PRCA Team Roping Matchups
Jeff Flenniken and Buddy Hawkins
Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves
Lightning Aguilera and Wyatt Cox
Andrew Ward and Jake Long
Luke Brown and Trey Yates
Tee McLeod and Chase Tryan
Jake Clay and Nicky Northcott
Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning
Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell
Chad Master and Cory Petska
With rising stars like Tyler Tryan aiming for their first NFR or veteran duos looking to defend their titles, the 2025 rodeo season is only beginning. Familiar faces are pairing up with new partners and fans can expect an impressive year in the team roping.