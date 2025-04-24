NFR Barrel Horse VF Expensive Taste Undergoes Surgery with Great Prognosis
Prior to the 2024 National Finals Rodeo, we covered the very special journey of barrel racer Abby Phillips and her talented mare, VF Expensive Taste. Better known as Andi Anderson, the beautiful sorrel by Eddie Stinson and out of Expensive Crystal by Southern Cartel was not always easy.
Her grit has proved valuable in the grueling rodeo world, as the 8-year-old mare played a huge role in Phillips' first NFR qualification. Sometimes difficult, but incredibly fast, Andi Anderson performed well in the challenging Thomas and Mack for the duo's debut appearance in Las Vegas. The duo finished 2024 No. 12 in the World Standings with $165,164 in season earnings.
While Andi served as her main mount for the 2024 NFR, this winter, Phillips has been back aboard her other great horse, VQ Im Buzzed, "Big P." Andi and Big P steadily pulled checks throughout the winter building rodeos. Currently No. 32 in the World Standings, Phillips has won $17,717 so far this season. The Marshall, Texas, cowgirl made a recent post on Facebook updating fans on Andi's condition:
"I’m sad to share the news that Andi Anderson will be out for the next 6 months. She has a small fracture in her hock. I’m thankful to my wonderful vet, Dr. Don Lee, for helping me figure out what was wrong with my girl. I'm also grateful that he connected me with Dr. Honnas, who has taken incredible care of Andi during her stay with him. Surgery went great and my girl is back home and on the mend. We feel incredibly grateful that Andi Anderson will be back doing what she loves Of course, I will allow her all the time she needs for complete healing! Until then she will be enjoying love and cookies at home. We will appreciate your prayers for comfort and healing."
Although this is no doubt a disappointing blow to Phillips' 2025 season, with the best veterinarians on she and Andi's team, the prognosis is positive. Modern medicine has done much for the careers and longevity of our beloved equine athletes and we are thrilled to hear that Andi will be returning to competition in the future. The entire Rodeo On SI team sends our best wishes to Phillips and Andi Anderson on their healing journey and we cannot wait to see them back on the rodeo road, very soon.