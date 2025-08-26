NFR Contenders Battle for Big Payouts in Bremerton at Kitsap Stampede

In Bremerton, Wash., another major Playoffs Series rodeo was held over the recent weekend. The Kitsap Stampede paid out over $260,000, along with critical Playoffs points.

Kitsap Stampede - Bremerton, Wash.

Stetson Wright has five All-Around World Championships to his name at just 26 years old and he is chasing his sixth. He currently sits atop the World Standings in the race and earned the title in Bremerton.

Part of his five-figure winning weekend, Jess Pope claimed the bareback riding win with an 87.5-point ride aboard Korkow Rodeos' Tator Tot for $6,803. He is No. 3 in the World Standings. One of the most crucial checks went to Richmond Champion, the No. 15 cowboy in the World. He tied for second, earning $4,536.

As Grant Peterson (No. 31) battles for a spot inside the top 30 in the World, a $5,002 win in the steer wrestling was key. His 3.3-second run topped the leaderboard at the Kitsap Stampede. Jace Melvin is the No. 23 cowboy in the World and his second-place finish earned him $4,413.

Lightning Aguilera and Wyatt Cox are No. 11 and No. 13 in the World Standings, respectively. In a tight race for the top 15, they cannot afford to back off the gas and a 3.5-second run earned each cowboy $5,161 for the win.

In the saddle bronc riding, three Wright brothers earned checks. The youngest, Statler, topped the rodeo with an 89-point ride on Korkow Rodeos' Jingle Jeans for $6,937. Stetson tied for second, earning $4,625. Eldest brother Rusty tied for seventh. Stetson is currently No. 9 in the World, Statler is No. 10, and Rusty is No. 26.

A tie for the top spot in the tie-down roping at 7.4 seconds earned Cole Clemons and Dylan Hancock each $5,231. Hancock sits No. 8 in the World and Clemons is currently No. 24. Tom Crouse, Cory Solomon, and Haven Meged are all ranked inside the top 20 in the World, but outside of the top 15. They each earned an important check in Bremerton as they try to climb the standings.

Halyn Lide clocked a 17.07-second run to take the $5,980 victory in the barrel racing. The No. 24 cowgirl in the World, Lide is fighting for a spot inside the top 15. Several other cowgirls within striking distance of the top 15 earned checks in Bremerton: Leslie Smalygo (third), Summer Kosel (fourth), Keyla Costa (sixth), Emma Parr (10th), Latricia Duke (T-11th), Katie Jo Halbert (T-11th), and Paige Jones (15th).

Tying for the breakaway roping win with 2.0-second runs and earning $5,165 each, Josie Conner and Jordi Edens-Mitchell split the victory. Conner is No. 3 in the World and Edens-Mitchell is No. 28.

The bull riding victory and $6,740 went to Bryce Jensen with an 89.5-point ride on All In Pro Rodeos' Regulator. Currently ranked No. 14 in the World, this was a big win for Jensen.

As we head into the final month of the professional rodeo season, the excitement will have us all on the edges of our seats as every dollar counts for the athletes seeking a trip to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo.

