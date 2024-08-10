NFR Dreams Becoming Reality for Several Resistol Rookies
This is the stuff dreams are made of. The season is winding down, the days are numbered, and some rookie names are in the top 15. Let's take a look and see who has likely solidified their spot in Las Vegas at the Thomas and Mack come December.
Bareback Riding
Talent runs in the family for this story. The Timberman 'boys' have been proving themselves in the bareback riding for years. Currently, it is Weston Timberman putting his mark on the industry. Weston sits at number 13 in the World Standings presently with $93,992 in earnings. His father, Chris won the RAM National Circuit Finals in 2006. Weston's uncle is World Champion Bareback Rider, Kelly Timberman.
Weston is nearly $10,000 ahead of the 15th place position that is held by Wyoming cowboy, Cole Reiner. The 20-year-old Timberman is surely not completely comfortable in his position as there is plenty left to win, but the Montana man is chipping away with checks nearly every place he enters.
Saddle Bronc Riding
There is one clear winner in the Rookie race in the saddle bronc riding - Zachary Dallas. The Las Cruces, New Mexico man has earned $107,751 over the course of the season and while he is running away with the Rookie race, he also sits at number 15 in the World Standings currently.
Dallas is just $4,000 ahead of the number 16 man in the standings, Ryder Sanford. The pair of them seem to be comfortably ahead of the next in line, Layton Green who has about $80,500.
Looking at the recent results, both Sanford and Dallas have been on a little bit of dry streak for the past few rodeos. One will have to turn things around and will find themselves in Las Vegas.
Bull Riding
Several bull riders are making their dreams come true starting with Cooper James from Erda, Utah. James has shown off his talents and won $114,494 to be winning the Rookie standings and ranked at number nine in the World Standings.
Arapaho, Okla.'s Wacey Schalla sits right behind James in the World Standings at number 10. Schalla has won $113,048 and is about $20,000 ahead of the 15th position. It would seem that his trip to Vegas is solid as of right now.
Jeter Lawrence from Council Hill, Okla. is just 19 years old but in his first year in the PRCA has won $109,028 and is ranked number 12 in the World Standings. His most recent win was in Montana at the Missoula Stampede Xtreme Bulls where he earned $3,093.
Tie-Down Roping
The next event with a Rookie showing up in the Top 15 is the tie-down roping. Cole Clemons from Lipan, Texas is holding down the number 12 position with $76,218 in earnings.
The 20-year-old talent had a substantial win in Reno, Nevada where he won second in the average. He has continued to pick up checks along the way hoping to make the trip to Las Vegas.
Fellow Rookie Bryce Derrer is also ranked among the top at number 14. The Portales, New Mexico man spends his free time shoeing horses when he isn't competing. Derrer had a large payout after Rodeo Salinas where he earned a total over $10,000 for his efforts.
While there is still plenty of time left in the season for change, these cowboys are looking solid in their first year of card-carrying competition. No matter where they end up, they have made their mark on the industry and will be names to watch for a very long time.